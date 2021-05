The Washington State University Regents heard the administration’s financial recovery plan for athletics during committee meetings Thursday. WSU wants to cover the department’s pandemic-caused debt with external financing by selling 36 million dollars in bonds. That debt would be repaid by Cougar Athletics over 20 years. The plan for the pandemic debt also includes using 11 million dollars in university cash from savings from an October refunding of existing debt. WSU Regent Marty Dickinson notes that the plan avoids using federal government coronavirus relief money to bailout athletics. You can listen to Dickinson’s comment by clicking on the audio file below.