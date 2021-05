A hearing has been set for Monday morning in Lee County Circuit Court over the request for a temporary restraining order to hold up Tuesday’s election in Beat 13. Attorneys for Highway 29 LLC and the Lee County Commission are expected to appear before Judge Jacob Walker III at 10:30 a.m. The plaintiff seeks the order as part of its claim that Lee County officials didn’t properly vet the petitions seeking an election on zoning for Beat 13. They further allege that the ballot for Tuesday’s election is not properly worded.