Although most of us are dreaming about summer, United Way of Lee County has its eyes set on the start of the school year. United Way is gearing up for its annual Stuff the Bus initiative, which provides hundreds of children in Lee County a new backpack and school supplies for the upcoming school year. With nearly 4,000 Lee County students living in poverty, this program is critical. To make this year a success, and provide a backpack for every eligible child, they need your help.