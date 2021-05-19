Heaven’s Door Whiskey And Redbreast Irish Whiskey Announce Collaboration

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (PRWEB) May 06, 2021. WhistlePig Whiskey, #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, is pleased to reveal its first ever 100% grain-to-glass whiskey from the WhistlePig Farm. To unveil this one-of-a-kind offering, WhistlePig has enlisted Mecum Auctions, the world leader in live auctions of collector and classic cars, antique motorcycles, vintage tractors and Road Art memorabilia with events across the U.S., to auction off the first barrel from the Beyond Bonded collection. The barrel will be auctioned off LIVE on Saturday May 15th at Mecum’s Spring Classic event in Indianapolis, and portions of the auction will be broadcast on NBC Sports nationwide.