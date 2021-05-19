Heaven’s Door Whiskey And Redbreast Irish Whiskey Announce Collaboration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Heaven’s Door Whiskey, Bob Dylan’s evolving collection of American whiskeys, and Redbreast Irish Whiskey, the world renowned Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, proudly announce the release of a limited-edition 10-Year Aged Bourbon finished in Redbreast casks. This first ever collaboration for both brands was created in tandem by Master Blenders, Ryan Perry of Heaven’s Door and Billy Leighton of Redbreast Irish Whiskey, and has been aptly named, “The Master Blenders’ Edition.” Marrying the best of American and Irish whiskey, The Master Blenders’ Edition has already been awarded a Double Gold medal in a blind tasting in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.www.bevnet.com