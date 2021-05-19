College Consensus publishes composite ranking of the best schools for veterans for 2021

Two Wayne State University Law School faculty members have been honored by the University for their research and contributions to the community. Associate Professor Khaled Beydoun of Dearborn is the recipient of a Career Development Chair. The award will support his teaching and research efforts during the 2021-22 academic year. Beydoun is a critical race theorist and internationally renowned expert on national security, the War on Terror, and civil rights. Through his research, he investigates modern modes of policing and its impact on Arab and Muslim communities. He is co-editor of Islamophobia and the Law (Cambridge University Press) and the author of the critically acclaimed American Islamophobia: Understanding the Roots and Rise of Fear (University of California Press). Beydoun’s work appears or is forthcoming in law journals including the California Law Review, Northwestern Law Review, UCLA Law Review, Minnesota Law Review, and the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. He is the recipient of an Open Society Foundations Soros Equality Fellowship. Beydoun is associate director of civil rights and social justice for the Law School’s Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights.