Costco has many kids, toddler and baby clothes on clearance or on sale with manufacturer savings for $9.99 or $9.97. Combine with their Clothing Buy More Save More (Buy 5, Save $20; or Buy 10, Save $50) and you can get it as low as $4.97 per piece, when buying 10 items. Even if you only buy 1 item, $10 for 4 pieces of clothing is still a not bad deal. Free shipping - shipping and handling included in the price. Manufacturer savings good until 5/14. Can also combine with Costco credit card savings or other credit cards which feature wholesale clubs this quarter.