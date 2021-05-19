Culture Software Leader, Humantelligence, Named a Top South Florida Start-up by The Miami Herald
MIAMI (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Humantelligence, a pioneer in self-assessment, recruitment, and culture management SaaS technology, won second place in the Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition, South Florida’s oldest entrepreneurship challenge, this week. Judges for the competition included leading technology founders, Jon Oringer of Shutterstock and Jim McKelvey of Square, as well as top executives from the venture capital accelerator, 500 Startups.www.middletownpress.com