newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Carolina Beach, Wilmington Top Spots For 'Revenge Travel'

By Johanna Cano, posted
WilmingtonBiz
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe region is both a top destination and has shown growth potential when it comes to 2021 summer vacation travel bookings, according to a recent report by AirDNA and HomeToGo. Carolina Beach is listed as one of the top-booked destinations in the country, with North Carolina as one of the top 10 booked states on HomeToGo. Other top-booked spots in the state are Nags Head and Corolla.

www.wilmingtonbiz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carolina Beach, NC
Lifestyle
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Carolina Beach, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Summer Vacation#Travel Destinations#Time Travel#U S Travel#Corolla#Tripadvisor#Upcoming Travel#Vacation Rental Listings#Bookings#Hometogo#Booking Com#Average Booking Volume#Airdna#One To Two Months#Data Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Travel
Related
Tennessee Lifestylestyleblueprint.com

Revenge Travel: The 9 Trips We’re Dreaming of Taking Next

Zoe is a StyleBlueprint staff writer, Charlotte native, Washington & Lee graduate and Nashville transplant of eight years. She teaches Pilates, helps manage recording artists and likes to "research" Germantown's food scene. According to The Washington Post, a new phenomenon called “revenge travel” is emerging in our steadily reopening world....
TravelPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

“Revenge Travel” – Longer And More Extravagant Vacations Popular As Travel Bookings Surge

NOTTINGHAM, MD (Monday, May 3, 2021) –– After more than a year of lockdowns, restrictions, and COVID concerns, many Marylanders are ready to travel again- and in a big way. AAA Mid-Atlantic is experiencing a surge in travel requests for longer and more extravagant trips. So-called “Revenge Travel” is a new trend where eager travelers are […] The post “Revenge Travel” – Longer And More Extravagant Vacations Popular As Travel Bookings Surge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Florida LifestyleWiscnews.com

Traveling to Daytona Beach in search of history and architecture

Many tourist destinations get pigeon-holed into a reputation and never seem to dig their way out. The first thing one might think when the Florida town of Daytona Beach is mentioned might be auto racing and raucous spring breaks. However, the city has much more to offer, including its rich history and hidden architectural gems.
Animalswiartonecho.com

No piping plovers spotted at Sauble Beach since May 5

The young piping plover spotted at Sauble Beach last week hasn’t been seen along the sandy shoreline in days. Andrea Gress, Birds Canada’s Ontario piping plover program co-ordinator, said the endangered shorebird – believed, based on his leg bands, to be a first-year male from Michigan – was first reported at Sauble May 4, but hasn’t been seen since May 5.
Traveltravelawaits.com

Best Of Travel: Best Beaches In The U.S.

Whether your beach vacation involves clamming, flying kites, or just sitting on your bum in the sun, we’ve found the best beach destinations in the U.S. for you. TravelAwaits readers voted in our Best of Travel Awards to help us determine everything from the friendliest small towns to the best national parks. Our readers have spoken. Here are the best beaches to visit in the U.S.
Carolina Beach, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach hosts Arts Festival

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A wildly successful event helped fund several local artists. The Carolina Beach Art Festival showcased more than 70 local artists spread around Carolina Beach Lake. Scott Seifer, artist and creator of Woodcraft by Scott, carves wooden puzzles in the shapes of dinosaurs, sea life, and...
TravelOnlyInYourState

The Spectacular Spot In West Virginia Where You Can Camp Right On The Beach

Camp on the beach? In West Virginia? Impossible! Except… it’s actually not. True, we don’t have ocean beaches. But we’re no parched desert, either, so we’ve got plenty of alternatives, like beautiful lake and river beaches that are scattered all throughout the state. And yes, you absolutely can camp on a few of them, including a particularly scenic, sandy spot along the New River in West Virginia’s famous New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Travelkiss951.com

These Are The Highest Rated Beaches In The Carolinas

Now that restrictions are being lifted, many people are planning their first vacations in a a year. One of the best parts about living in the Carolinas are all the beaches that are close by. My family always grew up going to Oak Island, so I find myself usually going...
LifestyleWWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach rides to hopefully open by Memorial Day

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Workers are getting amusement park rides ready for the summer season on Pleasure Island. According to the Carolina Beach Assistant Town Manager Ed Parvin, the planning department should decide where rides will be located next week, making sure visitors can maintain social distancing. Parvin says...
BusinessWilmingtonBiz

Tropical Sno Opens On Carolina Beach Road

Just in time to cash in on the warm weather, Angel and Anita Pellot have brought Tropical Sno to Carolina Beach Road, next door to Savor Southern Kitchen. Pioneer Family Brands Inc. opened the first Tropical Sno location in Provo, Utah, in the spring of 1984. Unlike a traditional franchise, they operate a dealer model, where licensed dealers use the Tropical Sno name, products, equipment, marketing materials and supplies, but have the flexibility of owning their own business.
Travelabc10.com

‘Revenge Travel’ expected to revive tourism amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decrease and vaccinations go up, more and more people are traveling. Travel experts are expecting a surge in people booking trips this summer and in the following years. The phenomenon is being coined as "revenge travel." The idea around "revenge...
BusinessPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Top homes for sale in Wilmington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Windy Woods presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> The Aria floor plan offers 1618 sq ft with 3 beds, 2 baths all on one floor for easy living! The kitchen offers a huge pantry and large granite island with pendants. Kitchen/dining space is all open to the great room! Great space to entertain your guests! Master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> If you've ever dreamed of owning one of those amazing homes you've toured on the Azalea Festival Home Tour, Wilmington Arts Tour or Wilmington Christmas Homes Tour, here's your chance! The historic and iconic McKay-Green House is being offered fully furnished and ready to go for it's new owners to enjoy it's soaring ceilings, enormous rooms and all the historic charm you could ever wish for! In addition to the 4 spacious bedrooms in the main house, this home boasts an attached apartment accessible from either a private porch or from the kitchen in the main house complete with a living area, bedroom and 2 bathrooms - one of which can easily be converted back to a kitchenette if desired. Use this space for rental income or for guests who would prefer a private space! As beautiful as the inside of this home is, you won't want to spend much time indoors as the 4 porches will draw you out to relax and unwind while taking in all of the gorgeous garden views around the grounds. Ready to get out and explore Historic Downtown Wilmington? You will never have to fight for a parking spot or even move your vehicle from your own personal 5 car parking area located behind the home because a multitude of local eateries, shops, attractions and events are just a stroll away down your charming sidewalk lined street. You really can't ask for a better location! Get ready - showings will start 3/12! Come live your best life in this truly remarkable and unique beauty of a home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katy Sanger, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTkNSTUxTLyUyMENhcGUlMjBGZWFyJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMlMjBNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtV1JBUk5DLTEwMDI2MDI2OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Riverside presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFO*The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ3OS0xMzQzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Folly Beach, SCabcnews4.com

Additional paid parking spots could be coming to Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Parking can be tricky on Lowcountry beaches. Depending on where you go—expect to pay. Folly Beach could expand its paid parking spots in the coming years. Right now, the city operates paid parking at the beach walkovers and some areas on Arctic Avenue. “That’s the...
LifestyleWYFF4.com

Why are dead jellyfish showing up on South Carolina beaches?

CHARLESTON, S.C. — If you have been to a South Carolina beach lately you may have noticed dead jellyfish lying around. Experts say it's not necessarily unusual. They are cannonball jellyfish, a milder type of the species that you may have been stung by. They start showing up off the...
Governmentspectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina town ranks hot spot des­ti­nation for mil­len­nials

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — People are flocking to North Carolina. The numbers show a town just west of Raleigh secured a top 10 spot on the list of cities attracting millennials. Cary ranked No. 7 on SmartAsset’s 2021 study, seeing an influx in young people ages 25 to 39 moving to the area. SmartAsset is a finance website that crunched numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau reflecting the number of people moving out versus moving in.