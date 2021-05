Wheels Up, a known brand in private aviation, is resuming its summer shuttle service with round trip flights from Westchester County Airport (HPN) just outside of New York City to Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK), beginning Friday, May 21 and continuing through Labor Day weekend. Members will be able to book directly in the Wheels Up App and pay by the seat, rather than booking an entire aircraft, for flights on the Beechcraft King Air 350i. For the health and safety of all Members and the crew, all flights will abide by Wheels Up Safe Passage™ health and safety protocols and, in accordance with federal guidelines, all passengers will be required to wear a face covering while inside FBOs and during flight.