Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the May 2021 lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which will be available from May 4 to 31. Wreckfest (THQ Nordic) – Burn rubber, break rules and shred metal in this full-contact racer from the creator of the FlatOut. Race and upgrade patched-together cars, improving their looks and toughening up their body armor to survive the epic crashes and neck-to-neck fights over the finish line in competitive races. Enjoy some hilarity in Challenge modes as you get behind the wheel of crop harvesters, three-wheelers and much more, then challenge your friends online in multiplayer up to 24 players.