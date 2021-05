Waking up to a new breakout can really sour your happy morning vibes. You can feel your confidence start to seep away as your skin throbs and the day's social plans are suddenly blurred with thoughts of being forced to bring your uninvited pimples along. Unfortunately, we're not just talking about acne that can happen on your face. This skin condition can also be found on your back. And even though you don't have to face this area in the mirror, back acne, or "bacne," may still cause you concern.