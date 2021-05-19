Destiny 2 transmog could be great but it's a painful grind right now

Yesterday, Destiny 2 teased a new expansion of the HELM, the new story/mission assignment space that arrived with Season of the Chosen. As seen above, we are carving out a new section for our Fallen allies from House Light, and there seems to be both a small ketch there, and a Servitor being built or modified. Presumably this is where we work with Splicers to build our new weapons and get new seasonal quests, and if the HELM functions similarly to how it did this season, we will probably see some story beats inside here as well. No word on if any baby Fallen are around.