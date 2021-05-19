Destiny 2 transmog could be great but it's a painful grind right now

newsbreak-logo
Destiny 2 finally has a transmog system. It feels good to say that. Players can now customize their Guardian's look without messing up their build. And it works! I spent several hours playing space-age dress-up over the weekend to make the perfect outfits for all my characters, just as I've wanted to for years. The problem is that "it works" is about all the praise I have for Destiny 2's transmog system – in its current form, at least. Known in-game as 'armor synthesis', it's held back by a dejecting and counterintuitive grind that's totally killed the buzz of a feature that should've been a slam dunk.

