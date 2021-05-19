Washington Capitals vs Boston Bruins 5/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Washington Capitals will meet with the Boston Bruins in NHL action in Td Garden, Boston, MA, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 6:30 PM (EDT). This season, Washington and Boston met eight times, with each team winning four of the eight games. The series is currently tied at 1-1. In Game Two, the Capitals were unable to take a 2-0 series lead. They were defeated by the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime. Garnet Hathaway led the team with two goals. Washington’s other goal was scored by T.J. Oshie. In Game Two, Craig Anderson got the lead. He deflected 44 of the 48 shots he faced. Washington ranks 2nd at 36-15 in the NL East.