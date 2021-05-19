newsbreak-logo
Alexandria man arrested after allegedly eluding police outside William Ramsay Elementary School

By James Cullum
alxnow.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond in the city jail after allegedly eluding police outside William Ramsay Elementary School in the West End. The suspect allegedly got into a phone argument with the mother of his child, and then waited for her outside the school building. The mother called police, and two responding police officers found the suspect waiting outside as the school day was ending and parents were picking up kids.

