An injury collision occurred at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday night on Lakeview road just east of Sangre road, approximately ½ miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a 44-year-old female that currently has their name withheld was driving a 2004 Chevy Trail blazer when the vehicle departed roadway to the right, and went into a broad slide. The vehicle struck a tree and rolled a ¼ of a time, coming to rest in the ditch on the driver’s side.