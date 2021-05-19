newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Society

Wilmington VA to hold Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

By Delaware State News
baytobaynews.com
 1 hour ago

WILMINGTON — Wilmington VA Medical Center’s Caregiver Support Program will hold its second annual Virtual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair next week. The fairwill be held Thursday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Our goal is to engage with caregivers, veterans, family members, and community partnersand to promote...

baytobaynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
City
Community, VA
Wilmington, DE
Society
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Delaware Education
Wilmington, DE
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Va Medical Center#Community Care#Hospice Care#Medical Care#Community Education#Caregiver Support Program#Nami Delaware#Family Members#Support Coordinator#Lcsw#Community Partnersand#Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
Related
Virginia Governmenthamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia GovernmentNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia Governmentcbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia Governmentnewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Delaware Governmentbaytobaynews.com

Judiciary launches Delaware diversity project

DOVER — The Delaware judiciary announced Monday an initiative aimed at increasing diversity in the legal field. The Delaware Bench and Bar Diversity Project, launched in collaboration with the National Center for State Courts and AccessLex Institute, will be led by a committee composed of judicial officers, individuals and organizations working to build a more diverse Delaware bench and bar.
Virginia GovernmentWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia Governmenttheroanokestar.com

DMV to Expand Appointment Opportunities as COVID-19 Restrictions are Eased

Customer Service Centers are Now Able to Open Additional Windows. In line with the State of Virginia’s decision to ease current COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will open more windows in its customer service centers beginning June 1, creating 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth.
Delaware Lifestyledelawaretoday.com

Create a Bond With Family by Practicing Yoga Together

Just as yoga strengthens your mind and body, it can create close familial bonds during practices with children as well. A few weeks into the pandemic, my yoga studio started offering virtual classes via Zoom. I was thrilled to get back into my morning ritual and add a little “me time” back into my schedule. But something happened along the way that was totally unexpected. After a few sessions, my teenage daughter began to join me on the mat—off camera, of course! What began as a quiet ritual away from the newfound hustle and bustle of my home became a time for bonding with my daughter, even when no words were being spoken. It’s become a time we both look forward to as a peaceful way to connect and start our day.
Virginia LifestyleWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia GovernmentDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia Governmentrestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Delaware Governmentwitn22.org

Lt. Governor Hall-Long to Vaccinate Delawareans Ages 12 and Older at The Warehouse in Wilmington

Lt. Governor will join Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, The WRK Group, and the Delaware National Medical Association for a Community Vaccination Event. WILMINGTON, Del. – Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, a public health nurse who has administered hundreds of vaccination shots to Delawareans, will join Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, the Delaware National Medical Association, and the Delaware Medical Reserve Corps for a COVID-19 Vaccinations Event at The Warehouse (teen center) from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Warehouse, a partner of The WRK Group, shares the collective mission to empower the community to reach its full potential by eliminating the barriers of structural racism and revolutionizing teen engagement.
Delaware GovernmentNewark Post

Newark VFW holds abbreviated Memorial Day parade

VFW Post 475 held a brief Memorial Day parade down Main Street on Saturday, culminating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Academy Lawn war memorial. Participants included the VFW honor guard, Ladies Auxiliary, Young Marines of New Castle County, Korean War Veterans Association and Mayor Jerry Clifton. A handful of spectators waved flags, but the parade was not widely publicized in advance. Newark's larger, city-sponsored Memorial Day parade was canceled for the second year due to the pandemic.
Virginia GovernmentWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...