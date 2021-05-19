newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Government

GOODBYE SAMOHI

By Charles Andrews
Santa Monica Daily Press
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articlePretty much. Most is already gone. Replaced with shiny new buildings. By the time they bulldoze the History Building — in just a couple of weeks — and other historic structures on the top of what used to be Prospect Hill (soon to be leveled a few feet), none of the 50,000 Santa Monica High School students who spent an important part of their lives there over the last century will be able to recognize it. I see Barnum Hall but where did the rest of my school go? …where am I?

www.smdp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica, CA
Education
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#High School Students#Online Students#Prospect Hill#Santa Monica High School#Smmusd#The School Board#Santa Monicans#The La Times#Latinos#Council#Wpa#The National Registry#Dawson High School#Afi#Your School Board#Parents#Dean#Santa Monica History#Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
California GovernmentSanta Monica Daily Press

Public Library Reopens for In-Person Service June 1

The City of Santa Monica is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, June 1, the Santa Monica Public Library Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., will reopen for limited in-person service to the community. The following services will be available at the Main Library: in-person browsing of the first-floor collection, checking out items, holds pick-up, public computer use (30 minutes per person), printing, and brief in-person interaction with staff.
California GovernmentSanta Monica Daily Press

City of Santa Monica to Celebrate Cultural Diversity, Explore Identity during AAPI Heritage Month

The City of Santa Monica will celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with two virtual community events on May 19 and 20 celebrating the diverse cultures within the AAPI community, highlighting AAPI contributions and exploring the challenges faced by the community during the pandemic. The upcoming events follow the recognition of AAPI Heritage Month by the Santa Monica City Council at its May 11 meeting through a proclamation and video from City of Santa Monica staff who are part of the AAPI community and shared their experiences and dedication to a thriving Santa Monica.
California GovernmentPosted by
WEHOville.com

Rainbow globes for WeHo’s East Side?

The globe lanterns strung over Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District may soon be coming to city’s East Side. City Council will decide Monday evening whether to have city staff start seeking proposals for the project, intended to highlight the eastern gateway into WeHo. The original street-lighting design was installed permanently on the West Side in 2019.
California GovernmentSanta Monica Daily Press

City will cover 1930s Stanton McDonald Wright mural

Santa Monica will soon cover a pair of 1930s Stanton McDonald Wright murals located at the entrance of City Hall before beginning a community engagement process that will allow local residents an opportunity to share their opinions on the matter. The artistic scrim cover will be installed prior to July...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Letter to the editor

I am a long-time reader of SMDP, but I don’t understand how your paper would publish an article about a huge public safety “near miss” without identifying the cause (talk about an “elephant in the room”). Not to mention that hundreds of households in SM, including mine, would like to know who to look to pay for the thousands of dollars in damages (spoiled food, hotels) caused by the negligence of the yet-to-be-disclosed “third-party contractor.”
California Educationthecorsaironline.com

SMC Provides Support for the APIDA Community

“You are not alone in this,” said Santa Monica College (SMC) President and Superintendent Dr. Kathryn Jeffrey in her statement of support in response to the shootings in the Atlanta area. In accordance with President Biden’s directive, flags throughout SMC flew half-staff March 18-22 in honor of the victims. On...
California GovernmentSanta Monica Daily Press

City leaders talk riots, report and more

Santa Monica City Council joined local residents and The OIR Group this week to discuss an independent after-action report that evaluates the events leading up to, during, and following the May 31 riots. The long-awaited report prepared by Michael Gennaco and his team at OIR has been anticipated since last...
California Governmentsmobserved.com

City Council Reviews Report on May 2020 Riots in Santa Monica

The City Council met this week to review the OIR Group's independent, after-action report on the events connected to the civil unrest in Santa Monica May 31, 2020. The Group's 116-page analysis does not condemn the Santa Monica Police Department but it does contain 44 recommendations to improve the city and SMPD's emergency response.
California GovernmentSanta Monica Mirror

Construction Underway for Mixed-use Lincoln Boulevard Development

Construction is underway for a four-story mixed-use development spanning a whole block of Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. After breaking ground earlier this spring, construction crews are now beginning to work on a four-story building at 2903 Lincoln Boulevard. The project, spanning the entire east side of the block between...
California Educationmalibucity.org

School Separation - Virtual Study Session on School District Property Tax Funding

SPECIAL VIRTUAL CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION ON SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPERTY TAX FUNDING MAY 19. As part of the community’s ongoing effort to form an independent Malibu Unified School District, the Malibu City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM to conduct a virtual study session on school district property tax funding. The study session will include a presentation on property tax funding allocated to school districts and an opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about how schools are funded.
California GovernmentCanyon News

Bird Scooters Taken Out Of The City

SANTA MONICA—Bird e-scooters have been voted out of the city of Santa Monica. The company will have to have all devices moved out of the city and off the streets by July 1. The city of Santa Monica released a memo on Tuesday, May 11 noting the Chief Mobility Officer selected Spin, Veo, and Lyft to participate in the city’s second Shared Mobility Pilot Program, slated to begin on July 1, 2021.
California Businessdigs.net

458 19th Street, Santa Monica is a Modern Marvel

Among this collection of exquisite real estate, it’s the homes tucked between San Vicente, the bucolic passageway to the rest of Los Angeles, and Montana Avenue, its bustling boulevard of exclusive boutiques, sumptuous restaurants, and well-stocked markets, that are most desirable. Light Fills 458 19th Street a Soaring Six-bedroom Home,...
California BusinessLos Angeles Business Journal

Recording Academy Names Mason As President, CEO

The Recording Academy has appointed Harvey Mason Jr. as chief executive and president, effective June 1, the organization announced May 13. Mason, who has served as interim chief executive and president for the Santa Monica-based organization since January 2020,. will step down from his position as chair of the Academy's...
California Educationculvercityobserver.com

SamoHI, Malibu High Top Schools

Santa Monica and Malibu high schools are now among the top 150 high schools in California. Santa Monica was ranked 98 while Malibu placed 146 among more than 2600 public high schools in the Golden State, according to rankings by U.S. News and World Report. U.S. News rankings are determined...