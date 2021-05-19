GOODBYE SAMOHI

Pretty much. Most is already gone. Replaced with shiny new buildings. By the time they bulldoze the History Building — in just a couple of weeks — and other historic structures on the top of what used to be Prospect Hill (soon to be leveled a few feet), none of the 50,000 Santa Monica High School students who spent an important part of their lives there over the last century will be able to recognize it. I see Barnum Hall but where did the rest of my school go? …where am I?