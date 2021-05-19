Mike and Sulley Are Back in First ‘Monsters At Work’ Trailer

The first trailer for the Rugrats reboot is finally here, announcing when we'll be able to watch the new series on Paramount+ and complain about the new look. Short and sweet, the trailer serves mostly to introduce the new look of the show, and what seems to be a stronger focus on grand and wild adventures involving everything from dinosaurs, to treasure hunts, and even a new superhero story that sadly doesn't seem to involve Stinky or any of the original Mega Diaper Babies. Before you take out your pitchforks, it doesn't seem like the reboot will actually have the babies do all these fantastical things, but simply bring back the sense of wonder and imagination of the original '90s show, which saw the babies in imaginative adventures even if they were still in their backyard.