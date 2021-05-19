Mike and Sulley Are Back in First ‘Monsters At Work’ Trailer
Pixar’s Monsters Inc. gets its first sequel — Monsters University was a prequel detailing the early years of the series’ two main monsters, Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman) — with the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work. Both Crystal and Goodman reprise their roles in the show, which details what happens after the events of the original movie, where the workers of Monsters, Incorporated discover they can generate much more energy for their city by harvesting laughter from children, rather than screams of terror.wcrz.com