WSIC News — Mike Jackson. North Carolina just got a little more powerful in the US Congress. According to the results of the 2020 Census, our state has added roughly 1 million new residents over the past 10 years, a total increase of 9.5%, beating the overall national gain of 7.4%. Because of our increase, we’ll gain 1 new seat in the US House of Representatives, taking us from 13 members in the House to 14.