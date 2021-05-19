newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Respect’ Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Becomes Aretha Franklin

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Aretha Franklin has never had a biographical movie before, probably because it can’t be easy to find someone to play her. Who could possibly live up to the real Queen of Soul?. Hopefully the answer is Jennifer Hudson, who plays Franklin in the upcoming biopic Respect. Obviously she has the...

wblk.com
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Audra Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Respect#Movie Theaters#Watch Trailer#Classic Songs#Choir#Soul#Manager Ted White#Dating#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesblackfilm.com

Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson Talk ‘MONSTER’

Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru chats with Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson about their roles in Netflix Original film ‘MONSTER,’ premiering Friday, May 7th, 2021. Albeit brief, one truly gets a sense [in the interview] of the effect the film had on both actors. Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson Talk ‘MONSTER’
Celebrities104.1 WIKY

Carole King, Karen Carpenter & Aretha Franklin? ‘Girls5eva’ star Sara Bareilles builds her fantasy girl group

Girls5eva, the new comedy series that premieres on the Peacock streaming platform today, stars Sara Bareilles as a member of a ’90s girl group that reunites for a second chance at fame. When Peacock asked the show’s cast which artists, living or dead, would be in their dream girl group, Sara responded by creating, not a fantasy girl group, but a fantasy “woman band.”
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Tim Galvin interview: ‘Genius: Aretha’ production designer

“What could be better?” asks production designer Tim Galvin while describing his recent task of creating the sets for National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha.” “I was so happy to be invited onto the job. It seemed like a great surprise for me. It all was very serendipitous. In reading the script this was going to be some kind of great job.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
MoviesCollider

Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright Explain Why 'Monster' Star Kelvin Harrison Jr. Deserved an Oscar Nomination

We often talk about the lengthy journey from the completion of a script to getting the financing and go-ahead to go into production, but in the movie Monster’s case, the waiting game happened after the film was completed and received a standing ovation at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Despite that warm reception, Monster is only first getting a release now. But on the bright side, it is getting a Netflix release, which gives the Anthony Mandler-directed film an opportunity to reach an especially large audience.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘TheWrap-Up’ Podcast: ‘Genius: Aretha’ Star Cynthia Erivo

This week on “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed NBC’s decision to not air the 2022 Golden Globes and Ellen DeGeneres ending her hugely successful talk show next year. Then, we have Sharon’s interview with Cynthia Erivo, star of National Geographic Channel’s “Genius: Aretha.” They discussed how her...
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Blindspotting’ Trailer: Jasmine Cephas Jones Takes Over As The Hit Indie Comedy Becomes A TV Series

The world premiere of Blindspotting in 2018 was exactly the way you want to kick off a festival. The wildly energetic spoken word film was a big breakout for Daveed Diggs post-Hamilton, joined by his pal Rafael Casal who has also moved on to bigger things. But the film still holds a place in the hearts of many people, and so its story continues as a TV series with many of the same actors returning.
MoviesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners List

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners have been announced!. This year's ceremony, which aired Sunday (May 16) at 9 PM ET on MTV, was broadcast live from the Palladium in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones. Sacha Baron Cohen was honored...
Moviesstartattle.com

Awake (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Global hysteria ensues after a catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia. A troubled ex-soldier named Jill (Gina Rodriguez) discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation and must decide whether to protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world. Startattle.com – Awake 2021.
EntertainmentPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Want To Be On TV? HBO Show Filming In Troy Still Seeking Extras

If you have some spare time and the acting bug, you could earn a few extra parts being an extra in an HBO show filming in the Capital Region. There is certainly a little buzz locally around the new HBO show 'The Gilded Age.' It is not only from the creator of 'Downton Abbey,' but it will also be filming in Troy in the months ahead. The show is based in late 1800s New York City, making Troy the perfect backdrop. And when the production gets rolling, locals can still be a part of it as extras!
TV ShowsConnecticut Post

Olivia Rodrigo on 'SNL': A Superstar Is Born?

For artists at the “Are they for real?” stage of their career, “Saturday Night Live” is one of the great proving grounds — over the decades we’ve seen Nirvana, Pink and Kendrick Lamar crush it and Ashlee Simpson and Lana Del Rey faceplant in spectacular fashion, to name five top-of-head examples. Without setting too high a standard, it is safe to say that fast-rising 18-year-old singer-actor Olivia Rodrigo, who already has one of the biggest hits of the year with the teen-heartbreak anthem “Drivers License,” knocked her two-song performance out of the park on Saturday night.
CelebritiesSheKnows

All the Photos Janet Jackson Has Shared of Her Life At Home With Young Son Eissa Al Mana

In January 2017, Janet Jackson welcomed son Eissa Al Mana at age 50 with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017, as they split just a few months after Eissa was born. Since then, Jackson has been vocal about her love for taking on the new role of mom and all the joy that Eissa — now 4 years old — has brought to her life. And while she and Al Mana are notoriously private about their child’s image, Jackson has actually shared a lot about her life with her son and what he’s like over the years. We know he’s a music buff (surprise, surprise) who plays the cello and violin and likes to dance to Michael Jackson, that he loves Paw Patrol and pancakes, and that his mama’s face lights up when he runs into the room. Looking through the photos and videos Jackson has shared over the years, she may not be putting his face on blast — but traces of her life with Eissa and the kid stuff that occupies her life is everywhere.