Bitcoin lost 30% of its value in one day! Plummeted to less than $ 32,000 after ban announcement in China
The world of cryptocurrencies is in the middle of a hurricane. Yesterday, it was reported that the Chinese government prohibited the country's financial institutions from providing services related to digital currencies . Following the announcement, the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell close to 35% and Bitcoin lost around 30% of its value , in a single day!www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com