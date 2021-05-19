newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin lost 30% of its value in one day! Plummeted to less than $ 32,000 after ban announcement in China

By Mairem Del Río
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of cryptocurrencies is in the middle of a hurricane. Yesterday, it was reported that the Chinese government prohibited the country's financial institutions from providing services related to digital currencies . Following the announcement, the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell close to 35% and Bitcoin lost around 30% of its value , in a single day!

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Volatility#Chinese Government#Btc#Coinmarketcap#Eth#Bitbull#Coinmarketcap#Cryptocurrency#Trading#Digital Currencies#S P Global Indices#Payments#Normal Volatility#Financial Institutions#Natural Consolidation#Mid April#Ethereum Co Founder#Country#Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short' Reveals a $530 Million Bet Against Tesla

Michael Burry bought more than 800,000 Tesla put options contracts in the first quarter worth $534.4 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Burry was one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis. Burry previously mentioned in a tweet,...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Elon Musk Clarifies Tesla Hasn’t Sold Any Bitcoin: BTC Spikes $2500

The latest Elon Musk engagement has caused a sudden spike in BTC’s price, which jumped by over $2,000 in minutes. After several controversial Twitter comments on bitcoin and Tesla, the electric vehicle giant’s CEO clarified that the firm still holds all of its coins. As a result, the price of the asset saw a sudden increase of over $2,000.
Marketsinvesting.com

The Selloff In Cryptos

Cryptocurrencies are suffering and the dominant trend is to the downside. Of course, Elon Musk’s recent comment about Bitcoin have shaken many weak hands out of the market and it is likely that we may continue to see more weakness ahead. The second biggest coin by market cap, Ethereum has...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slides As Bitcoin Plunges On Elon Musk Tweet; Apple, Tesla Sell Off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 175 points Monday, as Bitcoin plunged on a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tesla stock skidded in morning trade, frustrating its attempt to find support at a critical long-term level. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) declined 1.4% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT)...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin mining actually uses less energy than traditional banking, new report claims

Bitcoin mining only uses half the energy that the traditional banking system does, a new study claims.Gold mining also uses up to twice the amount of energy of the bitcoin version, says the report, which was published by cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital.The white paper study from the Galaxy Digital Mining team comes after Elon Musk fueled a debate on the energy consumption of bitcoin mining and announced that Tesla would no longer take it as payment for its electric vehicles.Billionaire former hedge-fund manager Mike Novogratz is the CEO of Galaxy Digital, which made public all of its calculations.The...
Marketsambcrypto.com

‘The next bitcoin’ can only be…

With blockchain technology getting upgraded and refined on a daily basis, not all coins and tokens can thrive and sustain themselves in this competitive environment. Only a few of them would be able to be resilient and shield themselves, while the rest of them would eventually cease to exist. In...
Stockshypebeast.com

Bitcoin Value Takes an 8.5% Dip After Elon Musk's One-Word Tweet

Following Elon Musk’s recent announcement of Tesla to cease bitcoin payments, the business magnate drove down bitcoin’s price value with a one-word tweet response. Known for his notorious cryptocurrency tweets, Musk sent the value of bitcoin down the drain by 17 percent after his announcement to withdraw Tesla’s acceptance of bitcoin payments. After the Sunday tweet, the value of the cryptocurrency traded down 8.5 percent below $45,000 USD a coin. The major dip in price is bitcoin’s largest setback in more than three months and since the price shot up in January.
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Inflation winds stiffen as Bitcoin ballast on balance sheets proves its value

As corporate finance leaders prepare to set sail into the post-COVID-19 world amid inflation storm warnings, an increasing number of corporations are taking stock of their treasury reserve holdings. If the worst happens, and the dollar and other reserve currencies weaken, are they sure that all their balance-sheet cash is lashed down securely?
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Will bitcoin recover? ‘When in doubt, zoom out’, crypto market analysts advise

The price of bitcoin is up 7 per cent on Monday, but down 7 per cent since the weekend. Week-on-week, it is down more than 20 per cent, but year-on-year it is up nearly 400 per cent. Extending the timeframe even further, bitcoin is up more than 10,000 per cent from five years ago and 500,000 per cent since 2011.Besides demonstrating bitcoin’s notorious volatility, these price movements have led some crypto market analysts to encourage investors, who may be alarmed by the latest price crash, to “zoom out”.The cryptocurrency may have lost a third of its value since its...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Dave Portnoy Wants To Become A Leader In Safemoon With $40K Investment: 'Invest At Your Own Risk'

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy held one of his emergency press conferences Monday to make a new cryptocurrency. What Happened: In a press conference mirroring a high school athlete selecting a college to attend, Portnoy had hats for six different s**tcoins on the table. Portnoy said he would tell viewers which of the cryptocurrencies he recently purchased $40,000 in.
Stocksinvesting.com

Coinbase Falls As Cryptos Take a Beating

Investing.com – Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shares fell 4% Monday as cryptos took a hammering on concerns governments and regulators would come down hard on them. Coinbase reported its March quarter earnings, its first since going public in April, Thursday. It did not provide any revenue guidance, not a very surprising event given the volatile nature of the crypto world.
MarketsDailyFx

Cardano Cryptocurrency (ADA) Outlook: Green Bitcoin Alternative for Tesla?

Cardano (ADA) prices surge after Elon Musk announces Bitcoin suspension. Focus on sustainable energy elicits demand for an environmentally-friendly digital currency. Could Ethereum-inspired ALT coin Cardano (ADA) be a perfect replacement for Bitcoin?. It’s been a busy weekend for Cardano cryptocurrency (ADA) after the Ethereum-based ALT coin proved to be...
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Elon Musk Gifts Bitcoiners A Stacking Opportunity

Yesterday, in a response to a thread from Bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack on his misinformed shilling of $DOGE in recent weeks, Elon Musk replied “Obnoxious threads like this make me want to go all in on Doge,” in what was most likely a troll for the known jokester. Equally funny...
Marketsinvestmentu.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will the Crypto Market Rebound?

For quite some time, almost every Bitcoin price prediction has had the popular cryptocurrency on an upward trajectory. However, the recent all-time highs were quickly met with a major sell-off and market crash. Crypto analysts are now predicting a bearish trend going forward. And as you may have expected, Elon...
Marketsblockchain.news

Whales are Depositing Bitcoin on Crypto Exchanges - What This Means

Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to maintain above $50K. Currently, at the time of writing, it is trading at around $45K. The top cryptocurrency nosedived by almost $10,000, going from $55K to $46K last week as Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk revealed that the firm will no longer accept BTC payments. Tesla...