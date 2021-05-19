Sheriff's Reports - May 19

newsbreak-logo
Domestic Assault: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to 568 Middle Fork Road in Del Rio in reference to an assault that occurred on May 15. Forbes spoke with Kimberly Ziemba, who stated she had gotten into an argument with her husband, Brendt Ziemba, 40, when he struck her in the face. Mrs. Ziemba stated that her husband knocked her down and proceeded to kick her in the head with steel-toed boots. EMS arrived on scene and noted that Ziemba had a cut on her right cheek, scratches on her neck and a bump on her forehead. Brendt Ziemba was arrested and transported to the County Jail. He faces charges of Domestic Assault and Failure to Appear.

