Alec Bradley Magic Toast Box Pressed Gran Toro Debuted as PCA Exclusive

The Busy P led Ed Banger records has been the ultimate purveyor of French house for some time now. You have classics from Justice, Mr. Ozio, Sebastian, Cassius, and Breakbot that have all made significant marks on electronic music, as well as, the broader musical landscape. Not long ago, a rising French act by the name of Myd joined the Ed Banger ranks and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting names from La République. He debuted with “The Sun” transporting listeners on a wave across the sun-crisped beaches of the French Riviera and with it, brought a gooey, warm vibe that can brighten the sourest of moods. Fortunately for us, he built upon his debut and continued his shimmering brilliance that has led to his debut album, Born A Loser. The 14-track album is one of the best to hit the airwaves in 2021 and establishes the Myd legacy amongst the Ed Banger greats.