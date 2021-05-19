newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Alec Bradley Magic Toast Box Pressed Gran Toro Debuted as PCA Exclusive

By Charlie Minato
halfwheel.com
 3 hours ago

The Alec Bradley Magic Toast line will be adding a box-pressed version later this fall. It will be offered exclusively to retailers who place orders at the 2021 PCA Convention & Trade Show, which takes place July 10-14 in Las Vegas. The new size measures 6 x 54 and will have an MSRP of $11 according to a report from Cigar Aficionado. It will use the same blend as the rest of the Magic Toast line: a Honduras wrapper over two binders—one from Honduras and one from Nicaragua—and fillers from Honduras and Nicaragua as well. Production is said to be limited to 1,000 boxes of 24 cigars.

halfwheel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigar Aficionado#Toro#Pca#Pca Exclusive#Alec Bradley Magic Toast#Exclusive Cigars#Trade Show Exclusives#Production#Las Vegas#Fillers#Line#Nicaragua#Honduras#July#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Retailhalfwheel.com

Vintage Rock-A-Feller Limited Edition Art of Magic Toro

The personal backgrounds of cigar brand owners are as varied as the number of cigars that they produce every year: some have been tobacco growers, some have been businessmen before starting their cigar brands, others have been in the military and various brand owners represent a wide range of careers. However, Vintage Rock-A-Feller’s owner Kevin Schweitzer may have one of the most unique background stories in the industry, as he has been a magician since he was eight-years-old and is also a member of the Society of American Magicians.
Drinksvinepair.com

The Rise Of Celebrity Tequila

As part of VinePair's All for Agave coverage, this week is dedicated to the tequilas born in the spotlight. From Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo to Kendall Jenner’s 818, have we finally reached the limit of celeb-backed brands? Let's dive in.
Hobbiesbdoutdoors.com

CCA San Diego Chapter To Celebrate Ohana

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) San Diego Chapter will be putting on their annual fundraiser banquet on. at Portuguese Hall in Point Loma. This marks the first in-person banquet since 2019 for CCA California, and all proceeds will continue to go towards fighting for anglers’ rights to fish here in California.
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

90 Day Fiancé: Karine Staehle’s New Career

There have been many rumors floating around about 90 Day Fiancé cast member, Karine Staehle and how she is rumored to be having an affair with an American man, who is also a felon. Rumor has it that he also wants to kill Paul Staehle and fans think that this...
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Mondo Shows No Mercy with Cobra Kai Vinyl Soundtrack Box Set and Exclusive Cassette

Strike first, strike hard and show no mercy. Mondo does just that with the announcement of their exclusive new Cobra Kai soundtrack box set that also comes with an exclusive cassette featuring curated tracks specifically for Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Larusso to jam out to when they partner up for a road trip. Containing 3 LPs of music from the hit Netflix series, this is one gorgeous looking stack of vinyl.
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'Rugrats' to Debut Four Shorts, Including Reimagined Classic Scenes (Exclusive)

What's more exciting than new Rugrats? A series of four shorts, three of which feature recreated scenes from the iconic kids' series!. Ahead of the series' launch later this month on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' streaming service will release the new shorts beginning Thursday. Each of the three showcases a classic scene with an original ending meant to highlight the comedy and updated CG animation of the upcoming Rugrats revival.
Musicedmidentity.com

SkiiTour Makes Us “Lose Our Heads” on Box Of Cats Debut

Canadian duo SkiiTour makes their debut on Box Of Cats with “Lose Our Heads,” a vibey house track that sees them team up with SHELLS. Eccentric Canadian house duo SkiiTour is well-versed in knowing how to create a one-of-a-kind vibe, not only through their tracks but also their parties like the legendary apres-ski event they host at Shambhala Music Festival. And they’re plenty of fun as well, with Tim Livingstone’s story of becoming Daft Punk at Burning Man coming to mind. Now, after landing releases on labels like Westwood Recordings, Do Not Duplicate Recordings, and Space Yacht, they’ve looked to Box Of Cats for their latest tune, “Lose Our Heads.”
HobbiesComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Arena Historic Anthology V Reveals 4 New Cards (Exclusive)

Last week, Wizards of the Coast announced Magic: The Gathering's Summer of Legend, which features the releases of Modern Horizons 2, Magic's first Dungeons & Dragon set, and Historic Anthology V on Magic: The Gathering Arena. Like past Historic Anthology sets, Historic Anthology V introduces new cards from the history of the popular game into Magic: The Gathering Arena's exclusive Historic format. Historic Anthology V includes 25 cards new to Magic: The Gathering Arena and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal four of them. Provided by Wizards of the Coast, we can confirm that Sheoldred, Whispering One; Atarka's Command, Merfolk Looter, and Court Homunculus are all a part of Historic Anthology V.
Musiccultr.com

Ed Banger’s Next Sensation Myd: Exclusive Interview and Debut Album

The Busy P led Ed Banger records has been the ultimate purveyor of French house for some time now. You have classics from Justice, Mr. Ozio, Sebastian, Cassius, and Breakbot that have all made significant marks on electronic music, as well as, the broader musical landscape. Not long ago, a rising French act by the name of Myd joined the Ed Banger ranks and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting names from La République. He debuted with “The Sun” transporting listeners on a wave across the sun-crisped beaches of the French Riviera and with it, brought a gooey, warm vibe that can brighten the sourest of moods. Fortunately for us, he built upon his debut and continued his shimmering brilliance that has led to his debut album, Born A Loser. The 14-track album is one of the best to hit the airwaves in 2021 and establishes the Myd legacy amongst the Ed Banger greats.
ApparelHypebae

Supreme's Milan-Exclusive Box Logo T-Shirt Features the "Last Supper"

On May 6, Supreme officially opened a new flagship store in Milan, Italy. Located in the city’s San Marco area, the space is decorated with Mark Gonzales‘ sculptures and artwork by Nate Lowman. Along with the new store comes an exclusive Box Logo T-shirt. Reusing one of the label’s best-selling...
Nevada Lifestyletheeagle1069.com

Flights… PSP to Las Vegas

Certainly none of us would even consider ditching family obligations on Mother’s Day!. But if you get an itch to hit Sin City on Mother’s Day, there is a quick way to do it. Starting May 9th 2021, Southwest Airlines will begin non-stop flights between Palm Springs and Las Vegas.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars Vintage Collection Walmart Exclusives

Revenge of the 5th is upon us, and Hasbro is set to release their newest figures later today. This time we are looking new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection that celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm. Three figures were revealed all featuring classic OrgianL Trilogy Star Wars figures in 3.75" format. Each figure will come in a stylish Kenner-inspired card back but will feature the new 50th Lucasfilm logo at the top left of the packaging. The three figures that were revealed were the Death Star Droid, Return of the Jedi Endor Luke, and the Tusken Raider. Each figure features new details than previous releases, like Luke Skywalker's updated photo-real tech head sculpt.