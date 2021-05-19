Alec Bradley Magic Toast Box Pressed Gran Toro Debuted as PCA Exclusive
The Alec Bradley Magic Toast line will be adding a box-pressed version later this fall. It will be offered exclusively to retailers who place orders at the 2021 PCA Convention & Trade Show, which takes place July 10-14 in Las Vegas. The new size measures 6 x 54 and will have an MSRP of $11 according to a report from Cigar Aficionado. It will use the same blend as the rest of the Magic Toast line: a Honduras wrapper over two binders—one from Honduras and one from Nicaragua—and fillers from Honduras and Nicaragua as well. Production is said to be limited to 1,000 boxes of 24 cigars.halfwheel.com