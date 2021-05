Cute cottage style home in Newport City. Completely fenced in yard with two storage buildings. Metal roof on the home and one of the buildings. Lot is level with mature trees and flower beds. Built in 74, and still has some of the original carpet and paneling, but kept up and maintained throughout the years. Kitchen has eat-in breakfast area, stove and refrigerator convey. Oversized heat pump for the area and newer hot water tank. An all weather sunroom was added as a quaint sitting spot. Owners are in the process of cleaning out the house. Please be cautious. Sold as is.