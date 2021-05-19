Little India Keeps Getting Bigger, With Fourth Spot Set for Central Park
While takeout helped keep the restaurants going, the three Little India dining rooms are all open...and a fourth is coming. Little India is a family-run business that regards its employees as family, too. That was one of Simeran Baidwan's first considerations as COVID-19 started closing down restaurants. "When the pandemic hit in March, it wasn't about our family that started the restaurant," he recalls. "It was about the Little India family."www.westword.com