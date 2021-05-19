newsbreak-logo
Education

RISD names Proulx interim president

By James Bessette
Providence Business News
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE – Dave Proulx will temporarily fill the void at the Rhode Island School of Design when the college’s President Rosanne Somerson retires next month. The arts college announced Wednesday that its board of directors has selected Proulx, RISD’s current senior vice president of finance and administration, to serve as its interim president. RISD said Proulx will begin in the role starting July 1 while the institution continues its search for a new president.

