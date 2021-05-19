RISD names Proulx interim president

When Jennifer Kandarian awoke on Cinco de Mayo, she did not anticipate meeting Vice President Kamala Harris. As manager of Books on the Square on Angell Street in Providence, Kandarian hadn’t planned to even go in to work. It was her day off, but the rainy weather wasn’t going to lend to her plans for yard work. So she decided to switch her day off. “I had to wonder, ‘If I knew I was going to meet the vice president, would I have worn jeans?’” she said.