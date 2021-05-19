Robbery suspects exchange gunfire with Dutch police; 1 dead

newsbreak-logo
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An attempt to rob a cash transport in Amsterdam has ended in a police chase that saw suspects attempt to flee across fields outside a village north of the Dutch capital. Authorities say one suspect died and two others were injured Wednesday as the robbers exchanged gunfire with police during the chase. An Amsterdam police spokesperson said, “It is a miracle nobody else was injured.” He says the robbers were well prepared and fired automatic weapons during the attempted heist of the cash transport. Police arrested six suspects., The cause of death for an additional suspect who died was not immediately released.

