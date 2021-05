BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – With businesses trying to stay afloat during the virus recession and companies laying off numbers of employees, Sam Petsonk, a dedicated employment lawyer, is ready to fight for you and all of your employment needs at his new location on Prince Street in Beckley. Petsonk has represented Raleigh County and surrounding areas before opening his own practice two years ago and has been individually representing workers across central and southern West Virginia ever since.