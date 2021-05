The Connecticut River is home to many types of wildlife that move throughout the river and rely on parts of the river and riverbanks during their life cycles. Tiger beetles lurk on river beaches in sandy hideouts to hunt for prey. Ancient shortnose sturgeon migrate from the estuary to areas upstream and congregate together on the river bottom in the winter. Dragonflies live as larvae in the water and emerge to transform into adults on the banks of the river each summer. Freshwater mussel larvae move around via “host fish” and then settle into sediment and filter the water during their adult lives. These animals have been around for thousands of years, and only in the last few hundred years have been impacted by the presence and patterns of hydropower facilities on the Connecticut River. Not surprisingly, many of them have suffered and are now listed as endangered or threatened under state or federal law.