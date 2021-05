You ever made a mistake that really screwed someone else over? You’re human, so I bet you have, you mite-ridden, walking bag of blood, you. Mayhem in Single Valley, which finally has a release date, is an action-adventure game about a boy that accidentally one-ups the rest of us and ends up calling forth the apocalypse. Oops. The game follows Jack as he tries to cover up his horrible mistake. Yeah, that sounds about right. Even better, we’ll get to play it this month. I can’t wait to cause the apocalypse.