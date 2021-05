Successful deployment of blockchain identity management can improve the level of security and privacy. Blockchain technology helps several industries with transparency, security, and many other features, adding value to their businesses. Thus, it is all set to revolutionize the current working of identity management and in a highly secure manner. The current identity management system is neither secure nor reliable. At every point, users are asked to identify through multiple government-authorized IDs like Voter ID, Passport, Pan Card, and many others. Sharing multiple IDs leads to privacy issues and data breaches. Therefore, the blockchain can pave the way to self-sovereign identity through decentralized networks, assuring privacy, and trust.