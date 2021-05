Do you have any small repair projects in your home that need attention? Village Neighbors, serving residents in Leverett, Shutesbury, New Salem and Wendell, would like help. The Small Repairs team will be out again this spring providing both volunteer labor and free materials for small repair projects in area homes. Projects include minor home repairs that do not require building permits. Priority will be given to projects that deal with safety concerns in member’s homes, but all requests organizers feel capable of handling will be addressed.