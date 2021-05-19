17 Black Woman Who've Inked Major Production Deals

There’s no doubt that Guy Fieri is one of those people that viewers either love or despise, but the guy has a flair for the dramatic that kind of takes the Food Network to a different level, and to be fair, he’s no more full of it than the rest of the stars on this channel. But, like a few of those that are definitely seeing the moment as a way to keep their reputation up, and hopefully be decent people, Guy has been raising money for out of work restaurant employees since last year when the pandemic hit, and for that, it’s easy to say that he might have more heart than a lot of people give him credit for. It sounds pretty disingenuous to say that Fieri is faking his time on the air when he’s one of those that are advocating for working people, as we’re being told, and has been able to prove it as payments have been going out to those that have been hit so hard by the effects of the pandemic. When people can’t go out to eat since there’s too much risk to sit within a few feet of each other, most establishments are bound to be hurt by such a development. While corporations definitely felt a pinch, small mom and pop shops were hit even harder since they couldn’t pay their employees, their rent, their utilities, suppliers, and so on. Thanks to his efforts to reach out and help people the Food Network decided that they didn’t want to let Guy go just yet and signed a deal that will keep him around until 2024 at the very least.