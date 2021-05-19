newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

For A King's Ransom (Or Not At All)

hockeybuzz.com
 4 hours ago

This is part three of the “Trading the Big 3” series which has previously examined possible returns for Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen. This prospective trade of captain Jack Eichel would be by far the most important trade of the three and, frankly, it would be biggest potential trade in a generation. Therefore, it is imperative that General Manager Kevyn Adams let the situation unfold a little further before undertaking serious offers. Adams said in his year-end press conference that Eichel’s rehabilitation time would take him to the end of May or beginning of June. At that time, either the Sabres doctors will either medically clear him to play or perhaps he will be cleared for surgery. The Sabres need to receive high-end prospects and picks in a deal and likely will not receive adequate offers on a trade with the injury issue up in the air. That situation should be resolved before seriously entertaining subpar tire-kicking offers. It is also worth mentioning that Jack Eichel is under contract for five more years. If the offers are not there, then Adams needs to wait until they are. That may mean pacifying Eichel this summer, allowing him to get the surgery he wants and letting him play next year healthy and happy. It is even possible that the relationship between Eichel and the organization would be repaired by following through on this course of action.

hockeybuzz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Borgen
Person
Tanner Pearson
Person
Loui Eriksson
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Quinton Byfield
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Alex Turcotte
Person
Kyle Okposo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#Gms#The Ontario Hockey League#Ahl#La Kings 2021 1st#Nhl Entry Draft#Captain Jack Eichel#1st Round Pick#June#Contract#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
News Break
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Related
NHLchatsports.com

NHL: Connor McDavid finishes with 105 points, and Craig Anderson wins it for Capitals in relief

Connor McDavid picked up his 105th point to close out the regular season in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks. Yes, the Canucks are still playing and so are the Flames as the NHL playoffs began last night too. That is the strangeness of this COVID 56 game schedule and will continue well into next week. Calgary and Vancouver play three more times to complete their regular season schedules due to the Canucks’ 3-week COVID hiatus.
NHLNHL

Ducks Senior VP of Hockey Operations McNab Announces Retirement

Anaheim Ducks Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations David McNab today announced his retirement from the National Hockey League (NHL). An original member of the Ducks and a 2007 Stanley Cup champion, McNab completed his 43rd consecutive year in the NHL and 28th with Anaheim in 2020-21. In his 43 years, McNab worked 3,532 regular season and playoff contests with Anaheim, the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers and Washington Capitals. McNab retires as one of the longest-serving hockey executives with a single franchise.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Ducks’ Series Against the Wild

The Anaheim Ducks’ 2020-21 season came a close – perhaps mercifully – but not without some last-minute excitement. Their opponents, the Minnesota Wild, have already punched their ticket to the postseason, but the Ducks weren’t going to simply lay on their backs to finish out the season. Defensive Deficiencies. There...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Oilers 4, Canucks 3: Next stop the moon for McDavid

Connor McDavid does everything fast. On a record-setting Saturday night, it was fitting that the NHL’s presumptive most valuable player this season opened the scoring in the game’s first minute, and just kept rolling as he led his Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
NHLCBS Sports

Ducks' Sam Carrick: Waived by Ducks

Carrick has been placed on waivers by the Ducks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. Carrick was surprisingly productive in limited action for the low-scoring Ducks this season, notching six points in 13 games this season. Anaheim's season is over and Carrick is set to be a free agent.
NHLCBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Points in five of last six

Zegras tallied a goal on three shots Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota. Zegras went top shelf on Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle, pulling the Ducks to within 3-2 just over two minutes into the final period. It was the third goal of the season for the 19-year-old rookie, who landed on the scoresheet in five of his last six contests (two goals, four assists).
NHLchatsports.com

Wild 4, Ducks 3 (OT): Wild win with unlikely overtime hero

Head Coach of the Minnesota Wild Dean Evason has been validated. Say nothing more. See no “on the ice for Wednesday’s overtime loss,” hear no “19 games without a point while centering Kaprizov and Zuccarello,” speak no Victor Rask slander. Not tonight, as he netted the overtime winner which propelled our Minnesota Wild past the Anaheim Ducks 4-3.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Weekly Recap: Ducks Edition (May 9)

The Anaheim Ducks saw their season come to a close after playing four games this week. Here’s a recap of news and notes from the week. The Ducks won one of four games this week, splitting a series with the St. Louis Blues, before dropping back-to-back games to the Minnesota Wild, both by a score of 4-3 in overtime. The Ducks finish the year at the bottom of the West Division, with a record of 17-30-9.
NHLLedger-Enquirer

Low-scoring Ducks contemplate change after another lost year

The Anaheim Ducks' playoff drought has reached three seasons because they were the NHL's worst offensive team for the second time in three years. The Ducks can't score, and so they can't win. That's the root of the worst season in franchise history by points percentage, and the source of Anaheim's longest playoff drought since 2002.
NHLCBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Sent to minors

Zegras was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Sunday, per CapFriendly. With Anaheim's season coming to an end, Zegras will head back to AHL San Diego where he's racked up 21 points in 17 games this season. He scored 13 points in 24 games with the Ducks and will likely start at the NHL level out of the gate next season.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Season Recap: Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks’ back-to-back overtime losses this past weekend marked the end to a disastrous season for the team. The Ducks finished with a 17-30-9 record, which put them last in the West Division and second last in the league overall. It marks the third season in a row in which Anaheim failed to reach the playoffs.
NHLLong Beach Press-Telegram

Ducks goalie John Gibson: ‘We’ve got to start taking some steps forward’

Ducks goaltender John Gibson was frustrated. Could you blame him?. The Ducks’ 2020-21 season was many things at many times. Mostly, it was bad. Historically bad, in fact. The Ducks’ .384 points percentage was the lowest in franchise history. Gibson seemed to bear the brunt of it. He was a...
NHLdailyjournal.net

Sabres GM disputes disconnect between team and Eichel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams intends to move ahead with players who want to be part of the solution in Buffalo, and that — for now — includes disgruntled captain Jack Eichel. To emphasize his point Wednesday, Adams borrowed the same word — disconnect — Eichel used...
NHLNHL

Wild defeat Ducks again, keep pace in West playoff race

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Victor Rask scored at 2:46 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild kept pace in the Honda West Division with a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Rask won it when he skated in on a 2-on-1 and shot short side...