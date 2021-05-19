For A King's Ransom (Or Not At All)

This is part three of the “Trading the Big 3” series which has previously examined possible returns for Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen. This prospective trade of captain Jack Eichel would be by far the most important trade of the three and, frankly, it would be biggest potential trade in a generation. Therefore, it is imperative that General Manager Kevyn Adams let the situation unfold a little further before undertaking serious offers. Adams said in his year-end press conference that Eichel’s rehabilitation time would take him to the end of May or beginning of June. At that time, either the Sabres doctors will either medically clear him to play or perhaps he will be cleared for surgery. The Sabres need to receive high-end prospects and picks in a deal and likely will not receive adequate offers on a trade with the injury issue up in the air. That situation should be resolved before seriously entertaining subpar tire-kicking offers. It is also worth mentioning that Jack Eichel is under contract for five more years. If the offers are not there, then Adams needs to wait until they are. That may mean pacifying Eichel this summer, allowing him to get the surgery he wants and letting him play next year healthy and happy. It is even possible that the relationship between Eichel and the organization would be repaired by following through on this course of action.