newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Salpointe, CDO pairs to meet in state volleyball semifinal match Thursday night

By Arizona Daily Star
tucson.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo key members of Salpointe Catholic's undefeated, state-champion beach volleyball team are two victories away from winning a state title in pairs. Top-seeded Brandy Kishbaugh and Andrea Owens will take on Canyon del Oro's unseeded duo of Katie Call and Morgan Hains Thursday night in the Division II pairs semifinals. The semifinals start at 5 p.m. at Queen Creek Casteel High School, with the winners moving on to play in the state championships at 6:15. The AIA awards state championships to both teams and pairs in beach volleyball; the team championships were played last week, with Salpointe taking home the Division II title.

tucson.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdo#Beach Volleyball#The Division#State Championships#Cdo#Salpointe Catholic#Division Ii#Aia#Flagstaff Coconino#Lancers#Valley Christian#Canyon Del Oro#Pairs#Fountain Hills#Home#Deer Valley#Curtis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
California Sportshwchronicle.com

Boys volleyball loses third consecutive match against Loyola High School

The boys volleyball team moves to 3-6 overall in the season after a 3-0 loss to rival Loyola High School at home on Wednesday. The team started off slow with the first two sets going the way of Loyola High School, 19-25. Despite their 21-25 loss in the third set, the Wolverines improved their hitting and blocking towards the end of the game.
Soccerthesoutherneronline.com

Girls soccer advances to state semifinals

The girls varsity soccer team advanced to the GHSA State Semifinal in a dominating fashion in Thursday’s quarterfinal match against Starr’s Mill. The Knights won 3-1, with goals from three different players. The game began with a lot of back-and-forth playing between the competitors, and neither team started strong. Possessions...
High SchoolTimes Daily

2021 AHSAA baseball semifinal scores, pairings

Each best-of-3 series is scheduled to begin with a doubleheader the first day and end, if necessary, with a single game the second day. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
Iowa Sportsj-hawks.com

Urbandale Hosts State Qualifying Meet Thursday

Urbandale High School will host the Class 4A, 2021 State Qualifying Track Meet on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Frerichs Field. Field events begin at 4:00pm; Running Events at 4:30pm. This year's field includes Boys and Girls teams from:. Ames. Ankeny Centennial. Des Moines East. Des Moines Hoover. Des Moines...
Sports959theriver.com

Lewis Men’s Volleyball in Semifinals

Lewis University men’s volleyball team will play in the national semifinals in Columbus. Ohio tonight vs BYU. The flyers advanced by beating Penn State on Tuesday. Head coach Dan Friend says the team found their groove. A victory tonight would land them in the national championship game on Saturday, against...
Texas Sportsdevinenews.com

Featherly, Hernandez, Hawkins @ State track meet Thursday

Devine’s Jacob Featherly, Lytle’s JoseCarlos Hernandez, and Natalia’s Donovan Hawkins are set to perform at State inside Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas in Austin. All three compete on Thursday, May 6. Featherly followed a personal and school record 14’4” gold medal-winning pole vault at Area competition...
Louisiana SportsHammond Daily Star

Bickford reaches tennis state semifinals

MONROE – St. Thomas Aquinas freshman Jonathan Bickford dominated his way to the state semifinals before facing eventual state-champion Michael Dudley of Dunham last week. The three-sport athlete played three “grueling matches in one day,” St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Genna Donnes said. After going 4-0 in the regular season...
SportsBuffalo News

Playoff pairings set for Section VI girls volleyball

At the end of a marathon day in which a number of Section VI teams played to finish their regular season schedules, the pairing for the postseason were set Saturday night. The top seeds featured a number of perennial powers. Clarence was No. 1 in Class AA, Grand Island in A, City Honors in B1, Springville in B2, DaVinci in C1, Lafayette in C2 and North Collins in D.
Texas SportsKilgore News Herald

Kilgore, West Rusk athletes at state track meet Thursday

They say opportunity knocks — if that’s the case, then it’s pounding on the doors of the best track and field athletes in the state this week. The University Interscholastic League hosts the best performers from this year in its annual UIL State Track & Field Championships at the University of Texas in Austin, at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The event begins Thursday with athletes from classes 4A and 3A, which includes those making the trip from Kilgore High School and West Rusk High School.
VolleyballWLKY.com

Pair of area high school volleyball players recognized by Gatorade

A pair of area high school volleyball players were recognized nationally on Thursday. Mercy Academy senior Eleanor Beavin was named Gatorade Kentucky Volleyball Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Our Lady of Providence senior Ali Hornung was named Gatorade Indiana Volleyball Player of the Year. The "Gatorade Player of the Year...
Sportsthesandpaper.net

Southern Regional Boys Volleyball Team Wins 10 Matches to Start Season

Two weeks into the spring sports season, plenty of Southern Ocean County teams remain undefeated. But one particular spurt is among the most impressive so far this season – the Southern Regional High School boys volleyball’s team’s three-match stint between Friday and Monday. Facing a pair of perennial powers on...
Sportswestsenecabee.com

East girls volleyball team wins three of five matches

The start and conclusion of its recent string of five matches in 11 days proved to be the only blemishes during an otherwise-triumphant stretch for West Seneca East’s girls volleyball team, a stretch that allowed them to move to 6-8 overall on the season. A slow start against Hamburg on April 21 played a role in the Lady Trojans’ 25- […]
Pennsylvania SportsWFMZ-TV Online

Exeter, Mifflin head to county volleyball semifinals

Exeter swept Wyomissing 3-0 and Governor Mifflin edged Schuylkill Valley 3-2 in the BCIAA boys' volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday night. The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match and then scored the first 21 points of the third set as they went on to earn the sweep.
Illinois Sportsoakpark.com

Fenwick volleyball splits matches against Lane Tech, DePaul Prep

The Fenwick High School boys volleyball team fell to visiting Lane Tech 22-25, 13-25 on May 5 before bouncing back on May 6 by sweeping visiting DePaul Prep – 25-13, 25-9. But like all spring sports teams, the Friars are happy to be back on the court after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.