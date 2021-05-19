Salpointe, CDO pairs to meet in state volleyball semifinal match Thursday night

Two key members of Salpointe Catholic's undefeated, state-champion beach volleyball team are two victories away from winning a state title in pairs. Top-seeded Brandy Kishbaugh and Andrea Owens will take on Canyon del Oro's unseeded duo of Katie Call and Morgan Hains Thursday night in the Division II pairs semifinals. The semifinals start at 5 p.m. at Queen Creek Casteel High School, with the winners moving on to play in the state championships at 6:15. The AIA awards state championships to both teams and pairs in beach volleyball; the team championships were played last week, with Salpointe taking home the Division II title.