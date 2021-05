No longer an analyst for the UFC, Dan Hardy now hopes to cut professional ties with the promotion entirely. Hardy’s time as a UFC commentator came to an end this past March, when it was reported that the promotion would no longer be using him in that capacity after he had a “disagreement” with an employee. The one-time welterweight title contender later admitted that he regretted the miscommunication between him and the UFC, though he does not regret his recent public clash with referee Herb Dean.