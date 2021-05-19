newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee Society

Kettle365 Telethon raises $13,000 for the Salvation Army

By WREG Staff
WREG
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanks to generous donors across the Mid-South, the Salvation Army raised $13,000 during its Kettle365 Telethon. Hosted on May 13, the event was a partnership between WREG and the Salvation Army to raise funds for the organization. While many associate the Salvation Army with the Christmas season,...

wreg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Community#Kettle365 Telethon#Wreg#The Salvation Army#Generous Donors#Money#Mid South#Tenn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Tennessee Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare at Youth Villages (Memphis, TN) Youth Villages announced the addition of three new members to its national board of directors including Monica Wharton. Wharton is the executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, a comprehensive healthcare system with more than 13,000 employees and 2,500 providers serving communities across the Mid-South. Wharton oversees human resources, information technology, corporate risk, compliance and legal services. She is a member of the 10-person System Leadership Team that guides strategic direction for the nonprofit. She previously served as senior vice president/chief legal officer between 2017 and May 2020. Wharton is a member of the Leadership Memphis class of 2014 and serves as board chair for the American Heart Association, as well as on the boards of the Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis, the University of Memphis Memphis Foundation, the Community Foundation of Memphis, and Facing History and Ourselves.
Tennessee SocietyWREG

Second chance programs to help ex-offenders find jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a local program offering a new lease on life to those released from lockup. Roughly $250,000 has been pumped into the project helping one-time offenders avoid becoming repeat offenders. This program offers personal and professional tools — to assist former inmates as they transition into family and work- life.
Tennessee GovernmentKait 8

Memphis Redbirds return to full capacity at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park plans to return to full capacity beginning Tuesday, May 18. The announcement was made after Shelby County’s new Health Directive lifted mask wearing requirements in outdoor areas. In compliance with the City of Memphis’ rules on City-owned facilities, masks are...
Tennessee GovernmentPosted by
1057 News

MAY 16-22, 2021 IS RESCUE SQUAD WEEK IN TENNESSEE

This is Tennessee Rescue Squads Week (May 16-22, 2021) and the state association of rescue squads encourage all citizens to join them in this worthy observance. The members of the 105 squads of the state association of rescue squads tirelessly give of their time and energy in humanitarian efforts and make themselves available every hour of the day, every day of the year to help save lives. The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is concerned with accident prevention and works to promote research which will serve to advance techniques of rescue squads and lifesaving work throughout our state.
Tennessee Governmentwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County businesses can now decide mask policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County business owners now have the choice to require masks thanks to Shelby County’s newest health directive. Memphis’ oldest restaurant, The Arcade Restaurant does not plan to do away with all restrictions just yet. “But that said, we understand that we’re on the tail end...
Tennessee Lifestylenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Texas Lifestylebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Tennessee Lifestylememphisparent.com

Summer Camp Safety

Summer camp can be fun, educational, and a prime opportunity for growth. Kids can learn new skills and form new friendships. To make sure your child is ready for the experience, sometimes it can help to encourage sleepovers so they do not feel homesick being away for the first time at camp. Taking measures to ensure a healthy and safe experience can make all the difference.
Tennessee GovernmentPosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee Governmentwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County weekly COVID-19 update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 139 new cases Saturday with one new death being reported. So far, there have been 97,393 cases and 1,638 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 1,445 active cases in Shelby County. The health department reports 251,432 people...
Tennessee EducationKingsport Times-News

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade...
Tennessee HealthEurekAlert

UTHSC researchers awarded $4.5 million to launch new Tennessee Heart Health Network

Memphis, Tenn. (May 17, 2021) - Researchers from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center have received a $4.5 million grant over three years from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to lead a statewide network of primary care providers, health systems, and academic centers to identify, develop, and implement patient-centered approaches to improve quality of care and outcomes for people with cardiovascular disease. Tennessee is one of only four states in the country chosen by AHRQ to receive this grant and create a statewide heart health network.
Tennessee LifestyleELLE DECOR

Texture and Handmade Touches Define This Moody Memphis Bungalow

Resourcefulness and a knack for hospitality come naturally to the Memphis, Tennessee–based designer Sean Anderson. He’s originally from rural Mississippi, a place where (per the designer and this Mississippi-born reporter) you have to create your own fun. That same home-grown spirit animates Anderson’s approach to design, a career for which he had no formal training but had something just as useful: a mother who encouraged his love of art.
Posted by
WATN Local Memphis

Fire Museum reopens with new exhibits

During normal times, scores of elementary school kids in Shelby County visit the Fire Museum in downtown Memphis. Friday, the museum reopened after being closed for three months for repairs. More than 40 pipes burst in the old fire station number one building during the winter storm in February. Not only was the damage fixed, but the museum used the downtime to renovate and update other parts of the museum, including several new exhibits on display.
Tennessee Governmentwmcactionnews5.com

Shelby County mayor speaks on revision to health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued a revision to Health Directive 21 Friday afternoon that goes into effect Saturday. The revision changes the eligibility age to 12 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and clarifies mask usage to conform to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.