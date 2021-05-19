newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Robotic Third Thumb changes how hand represented in brain – study

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TI7py_0a4fC4lM00
Dani Clode with Third Thumb

Using a robotic Third Thumb can impact how the hand is represented in the brain, a new study has found.

Researchers trained people to use a robotic extra thumb and found they could effectively carry out dexterous tasks, like building a tower of blocks using the one hand.

Researchers said participants trained to use the thumb also increasingly felt like it was a part of their body.

Body augmentation is a growing field aimed at extending our physical abilities, yet we lack a clear understanding of how our brains can adapt to it

Designer Dani Clode started developing the device, called the Third Thumb, as part of an award-winning graduate project at the Royal College of Art, seeking to reframe the way we view prosthetics, from replacing a lost function, to an extension of the human body.

She was later invited to join Tamar Makin’s team of neuroscientists at UCL who were investigating how the brain could adapt to body augmentation.

Professor Makin, lead author of the study, said: “Body augmentation is a growing field aimed at extending our physical abilities, yet we lack a clear understanding of how our brains can adapt to it.

“By studying people using Dani’s cleverly designed Third Thumb, we sought to answer key questions around whether the human brain can support an extra body part, and how the technology might impact our brain.”

The device is 3D-printed, making it easy to customise, and is worn on the side of the hand opposite the user’s actual thumb, near the little finger.

It is controlled with pressure sensors attached to the wearer’s feet, on the underside of the big toes.

They are wirelessly connected to the Third Thumb, and both toe sensors control different movements by immediately responding to subtle changes of pressure from the wearer.

Twenty participants were trained to use the device over five days for the study.

Our study shows that people can quickly learn to control an augmentation device and use it for their benefit, without overthinking

During this time, they were also encouraged to take the thumb home each day after training to use it in daily life scenarios, totalling two to six hours of wear time each day.

These participants were compared to an additional group of 10 control participants who wore a static version of the thumb while completing the same training.

Participants were trained to use the device during daily laboratory sessions focusing on tasks that helped increase the co-operation between it and their hand.

This included picking up multiple balls or wine glasses with one hand.

They learned the basics of using the thumb very quickly, while the training enabled them to successfully improve their motor control, dexterity and hand/Third Thumb co-ordination, researchers said.

The study found that participants were also able to operate the device when distracted – building a wooden block tower while doing a maths problem – or while blindfolded.

Ms Clode said: “Our study shows that people can quickly learn to control an augmentation device and use it for their benefit, without overthinking.

“We saw that while using the Third Thumb, people changed their natural hand movements, and they also reported that the robotic thumb felt like part of their own body.”

Evolution hasn't prepared us to use an extra body part, and we have found that to extend our abilities in new and unexpected ways, the brain will need to adapt the representation of the biological body

First author of the study, Paulina Kieliba, UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience, said: “Body augmentation could one day be valuable to society in numerous ways, such as enabling a surgeon to get by without an assistant, or a factory worker to work more efficiently.

“This line of work could revolutionise the concept of prosthetics, and it could help someone who permanently or temporarily can only use one hand, to do everything with that hand.

“But to get there, we need to continue researching the complicated, interdisciplinary questions of how these devices interact with our brains.”

Participants’ brains were scanned before and after the training while they were moving their fingers individually.

Researchers said they found subtle but significant changes to how the hand that had been augmented with the Third Thumb was represented in the brain’s sensorimotor cortex.

Each finger is represented distinctly from the others in human brains but among the study participants, the brain activity pattern corresponding to each individual finger became more similar, the study found.

One week later, some of the participants were scanned again, and the changes in their brain’s hand area had subsided, researchers said.

This suggested the changes might not be long-term, but more research was needed to confirm this, they added.

Prof Makin added: “Evolution hasn’t prepared us to use an extra body part, and we have found that to extend our abilities in new and unexpected ways, the brain will need to adapt the representation of the biological body.”

The findings are reported in the journal Science Robotics.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Activity#The Brain#Human Brains#Human Body#Biological Evolution#The Royal College Of Art#Science Robotics#Prosthetics#Dexterous Tasks#Body Augmentation#Pressure Sensors#Neuroscientists#Daily Laboratory Sessions#Daily Life Scenarios#Professor#Multiple Balls#Designer Dani Clode#Numerous Ways#Wine Glasses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Related
DementiaDiscover Mag

How Learning a Language Changes Your Brain

(Credit: ra2 studio/Shutterstock) If you’ve ever learned a new language — or tried to — you know how difficult it can be. Native languages seem almost built in. We soak them up naturally when we’re very young. But learning a new language, especially after early childhood, can be a huge task, burdened by long vocabulary lists and genders to memorize, complex cases and troublesome tenses to master.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision

Every high-school physics student learns that sound and light travel at very different speeds. If the brain did not account for this difference, it would be much harder for us to tell where sounds came from, and how they are related to what we see. Instead, the brain allows us...
MedicalXpress

A new understanding of how the human brain controls the hands

Understanding how the brain controls certain actions—such picking up a knife in the correct way—is important for many reasons. One of these is working towards the development of brain-computer interfaces that may help people with artificial limbs control them, using their minds. Yet how the human brain controls our hands...
Sciencearxiv.org

Learning Robust Hierarchical Patterns of Human Brain across Many fMRI Studies

Resting-state fMRI has been shown to provide surrogate biomarkers for the analysis of various diseases. In addition, fMRI data helps in understanding the brain's functional working during resting state and task-induced activity. To improve the statistical power of biomarkers and the understanding mechanism of the brain, pooling of multi-center studies has become increasingly popular. But pooling the data from multiple sites introduces variations due to hardware, software, and environment. In this paper, we look at the estimation problem of hierarchical Sparsity Connectivity Patterns (hSCPs) in fMRI data acquired on multiple sites. We introduce a simple yet effective matrix factorization based formulation to reduce site-related effects while preserving biologically relevant variations. We leverage adversarial learning in the unsupervised regime to improve the reproducibility of the components. Experiments on simulated datasets display that the proposed method can estimate components with improved accuracy and reproducibility. We also demonstrate the improved reproducibility of the components while preserving age-related variation on a real dataset compiled from multiple sites.
Autismschoolinfosystem.org

No Meaningful Differences in Male and Female Brains, Study Finds

In a new study published in in the June edition of Neuroscience & Behavioral Reviews, Lise Eliot, a professor of neuroscience at Rosalind Franklin University, analyzed 30 years’ worth of brain research (mostly fMRIs and postmortem studies) and found no meaningful cognitive differences between men and women. Men’s brains were...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Brain Scanning Study Reveals Secrets of Human Tool Use

The team used an MRI scanner to collect brain imaging data while participants interacted with 3D objects. They used this data to study which parts of the brain are used when we handle tools, such as a knives. Credit: University of East Anglia. Researchers at the University of East Anglia...
ComputersArs Technica

Programming a robot to teach itself how to move

One of the most impressive developments in recent years has been the production of AI systems that can teach themselves to master the rules of a larger system. Notable successes have included experiments with chess and Starcraft. Given that self-teaching capability, it's tempting to think that computer-controlled systems should be able to teach themselves everything they need to know to operate. Obviously, for a complex system like a self-driving car, we're not there yet. But it should be much easier with a simpler system, right?
ScienceNewswise

New study reveals where memories of familiar places are stored in the brain

Newswise — As we move through the world, what we see is seamlessly integrated with our memory of the broader spatial environment. How does the brain accomplish this feat? A new study from Dartmouth College reveals that three regions of the brain in the posterior cerebral cortex, which the researchers call "place-memory areas," form a link between the brain's perceptual and memory systems. The findings are published in Nature Communications.
Sciencewvtf.org

Human Brain Imaging Project to Study Social Interactions in Real Time

Researchers at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC have recieved a $2.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, for a groundbreaking new brain imaging technique. It can actually study nuances of social interactions, by monitoring subtle pressure changes in the brain. Scientists have long been able to study...
EngineeringDiscover Mag

How Scientists Are Building a Better Brain-on-a-Chip

(Credit: Natali _ Mis/Shutterstock) For nearly a century, scientists have looked to the brain to create computing models. The basis of many of these systems, from the earliest artificial intelligence to today's deep learning models, is artificial neural networks. These networks of electric nodes are a rough approximation of the inner workings of our minds. Like the neurons that carry pulses throughout our nervous system, the signals sent through artificial neural networks, or ANNs, allow machines to solve complex problems and even learn over time.
Sciencetechxplore.com

Researchers use robotic platform to study the reflex network of walking cats

A group of researchers from Osaka University developed a quadruped robot platform that can reproduce the neuromuscular dynamics of animals (Figure 1), discovering that a steady gait and experimental behaviors of walking cats emerged from the reflex circuit in walking experiments on this robot. Their research results were published in Frontiers in Neurorobotics.
WildlifeInternational Business Times

Animals That Yawn Longer Have Bigger Brains, Study Finds

They found that animals with bigger brains and more neurons yawn longer. This supports the belief that yawning is a way to "cool" the brain. Yawning may be an indicator of brain size, a team of researchers said. In their study, published in the journal Communications Biology, they found that longer yawning corresponds to a bigger brain.
EngineeringPosted by
Axios

Brain tech helped a paralyzed man write at rapid speed, study says

Scientists announced Wednesday they were able to help a person with paralysis translate their imagined handwriting into text through a brain–computer interface (BCI) that was faster than other types of assistive communication. Why it matters: While the interface was only tested in one person and is a proof-of-concept finding, some...
FitnessHarvard Health

Can mindfulness change your brain?

Much has been written about the benefits of mindfulness. There is research suggesting it can counter stress, relieve chronic pain, and even improve aspects of mood, thinking, and memory. But how does it actually work? Does mindfulness actually produce detectable changes in the brain?. Mindfulness improves attention. In a recently...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

A highly dexterous robot hand with a caging mechanism

A team of researchers at Yale University's Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science, has developed a robot hand that employs a caging mechanism. In their paper published in the journal Science Robotics, the group describes their research into applying a caging mechanism to robot hands and how well their demonstration models worked.