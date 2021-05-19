newsbreak-logo
Idaho Sports

Pilgrims are district champs. Check out when, who and where they play in state.

By Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer
Argus Observer Online
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week, the New Plymouth Pilgrim softball team competed in their conference tournament to determine which teams would represent their district in the state tournament. The Western Idaho Conference (WIC) tournament took place, mostly, in Melba due to the Mustangs being the top seeded team. The Pilgrims were the second seeded team in the bracket, allowing them a first round bye and partial home-field advantage. They advanced they’re way through to the championship, and were able to lock in their ticket to state. In the championship, the Pilgrims came out on top by defeating Nampa Christian, 11-1. In relation, the Pilgrims will advance to the state tournament as the ‘A’ team from the WIC, and will play against Bear Lake in the first round.

www.argusobserver.com
