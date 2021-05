After defeating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 last Wednesday, the Maple Leafs secured their spot for the playoffs for the fifth time in the last five seasons. While the previous appearances resulted in early exits, the Maple Leafs are poised for a deep run. They’re in the midst of a five-game winning streak and have led the North Division for majority of the season. After making key additions at the trade deadline, they look to secure their first division title since 1999-00.