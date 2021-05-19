newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Campuses plan for the return of conferences in summer 2022 with a new playbook

By PRWeb
Times Union
 1 hour ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Colleges and universities have faced incredible challenges due to COVID-19. Conference service programs -- an important source of revenue for some campuses -- have been in survival mode through the pandemic, adapting to challenging circumstances one day at a time. But in-person events are slowly starting to come back, and it’s time for colleges and universities to think about the 2022 season.

www.timesunion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help University#Playbook#National Universities#Business Conference#Business Events#Free Events#Cocm#Prweb#Summer Conferences#Campuses#University Staff#In Person Events#This Week#In Summer#Guide#Booking Business#Questions#Prweb Visit#One Day At A Time#Free Download
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Colorado EducationCU Boulder News & Events

Campus Q&A—join at noon on May 11 for updates on summer, fall plans

The next campus Q&A will focus on students, staff and faculty. Chief Operating Officer Patrick O'Rourke and Provost Russell Moore will join other campus officials to present updates on health and safety requirements and the continued planning for in-person classes in the fall. Topics will include vaccination requirements, testing and...
Wisconsin HealthUW Madison

COVID-19 Update: Campus policies for summer

The following message applies to students, faculty and staff planning to access the UW–Madison campus after May 10. Revisions to this information may be made in response to evolving public health conditions. An update can be expected prior to August 1, when campus density is expected to increase. This message is being translated into multiple languages.
Collegeshngnews.com

UW System campuses preparing for return of summer pre-college, youth programs

University of Wisconsin System universities are preparing for the return of precollege and youth programs to campuses this summer with safety protocols in place and in consultation with local and state health authorities. After widespread cancellations of such programs in summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin’s public universities...
California Educationcsun.edu

CSU chancellor shares new details about fall 2021 campus return

California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro addressed student questions and topics for the upcoming semester across the CSU campuses during a town hall hosted by the Cal State Student Association. Castro expressed excitement for the upcoming fall 2021 semester with campuses having classes in-person with vaccinated students. The CSU...
Maryland Educationumaryland.edu

Face to Face: Returning to Campus

On wall calendars in offices all over the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) it still looks like March 2020. But after what seemed to many like an endless 14-months of lockdown, the University community is almost there. In less than a month employees will begin to return to campus in force.
CollegesKTEN.com

In-person graduation returns to SOSU campus

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) -- It's a big weekend for seniors at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced a radical shift in graduation ceremonies last year, students will get to attend in person this time, albeit with some restrictions. The university has divided graduation into three different ceremonies,...
Washington Educationwsu.edu

Save the Date – Annual SFS Virtual Campus Partner Conference

Student Financial Services will host its 5th Annual Campus Partners Conference virtually on Wednesday, May 26th, from 1-4 p.m., for all WSU staff (all campus locations welcome). This half-day of presentations and collaborative discussions will focus on a variety of topics intended for non-financial aid staff who work directly with students. By attending this conference, you will gain a better understanding of the financial aid and scholarship process here at WSU. In addition, registered individuals will have the opportunity to gain HR professional development credit.
Collegesbowdoinorient.com

ResLife prepares to train new staff as campus returns to normal

This past year, student ResLife staff faced new responsibilities and challenges as their role on campus changed, from providing support for first years in a new and sometimes isolating environment to enforcing COVID-19 safety guidelines. Next year, both administrative and upper-class student staff on ResLife are considering how to prepare the rising sophomores new to staff, who have yet to experience a normal semester on campus, for the return to a different Bowdoin in the fall.
Florida Educationsnntv.com

Ringling College plans for everyone on campus next fall

SARASOTA (WSNN) - After a year of dealing with COVID, Ringling College of Art & Design is making some changes. The spring commencement coming up is going to be the last virtual one. Next fall semester, the school plans to go back to almost fully normal having all the students...
Texas Educationcampussafetymagazine.com

Check Out the 2021 Campus Safety Conference Agenda!

This summer’s Campus Safety Conference Texas (CSC Texas) will be in-person and will offer important educational sessions, passionate speakers, fun networking opportunities, and the latest products and solutions. The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter will host CSC Texas on July 21-23. With help from our CSC Texas education sponsors — Trinity...
California Educationthecorsaironline.com

Community Needs to Return on Campus

Feeling connected can only happen when students are in person, and physically next to one another, rather than vying for a sense of belonging through a screen. When the unease of the last year still lingers, and they hear people refusing to wear masks or social distance, hesitation toward returning is a valid worry. With the state giving out vaccinations to anyone over 16 in California in-person learning is now safe and possible.
California Educationsunnews.org

LAEF’s Summer Enrichment Institute is back on-campus

LAEF is bringing its 12th annual Summer Enrichment Institute (SEI) back on-campus after offering virtual classes last year. Fun and academic enrichment classes will be offered to students in grades TK-12 in two summer sessions (June 28-July 29 and July 12-23). Classes are one hour and fifty minutes in length...
Florida Lifestylemiami.edu

Where to dive, dine on campus this summer

For many in the university community, the summer months offer the opportunity to rest and recharge between academic years. While some are leaving South Florida for a while, a number of students and faculty and staff members will linger in Miami to enjoy everything the season has to offer. So,...
Iowa Educationtimesdelphic.com

Planning for the Summer

Whether taking online classes, working or spending time with friends and family, some Drake students have started making plans to make the most of this summer, which will mark the second summer during the COVID-19 pandemic. “COVID affected my plans since I have to work from home and I’m not...