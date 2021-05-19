Airmeet innovates in the world of hybrid events with the launch of its mobile app

With much of the workforce continuing to operate outside the office part or all of the time, an increased usage of mobile devices for work remains the norm. And that means the need for mobile business apps is bigger than ever--both for arming employees with internal apps and as part of a customer-facing mobile strategy. For many businesses, easy-to-use mobile app development tools are the answer; research firm Gartner has found that the market for low-code application platforms is likely to expand by nearly 30 percent in 2021, to become a $5.8 billion market. “While low-code application development is not new, a confluence of digital disruptions, hyperautomation and the rise of composable business has led to an influx of tools and rising demand,” said Fabrizio Biscotti, a research vice president at Gartner, in a news release. “The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have validated the low-code value proposition.” In 2021, top mobile app development tools include platforms from IBM, Mendix, Microsoft, Oracle, Progress, SAP, Salesforce and ServiceNow.