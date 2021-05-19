newsbreak-logo
Cell Phones

Airmeet innovates in the world of hybrid events with the launch of its mobile app

By PRWeb
Times Union
 1 hour ago

Event hosts can now engage and provide an immersive experience for participants from anywhere. Airmeet, the modern and immersive virtual events platform, announces the release of the Airmeet mobile app. With the launch of the mobile app, Airmeet forges ahead in bringing hybrid and on-the-go experiences into the virtual events space.

