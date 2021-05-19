newsbreak-logo
Cheezburger

Technically Correct Moments That Are Literally Accurate

By MinWage
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone worries so much about "empirical evidence" and "factual accuracy" as if some degree of clever, technical accuracy isn't at least 40% as good. Yeah, being technically not wrong has some degree of inherent reliance on puns, but it's like no one says: "It's better to be kind of correct than actually right most of the time."

