newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut Business

The Periodontists at Advanced Periodontics Attend Retreat to Improve Efficiency in Streamlining Dental Implants in Monroe, CT

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe periodontists at Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut held a staff retreat to improve efficiency in streamlining. This team attends retreats quarterly to consistently improve the level of care they provide, whether treating gum disease, performing periodontal maintenance, or placing dental implants in Monroe, CT. Monroe, CT...

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, CT
Monroe, CT
Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Retreats#Bacteria#Dental Care#Health Care#Advanced Technology#Prweb#Lanap#Stony Brook University#Eastman Dental Center#Columbia University#Advanced Laser Dentistry#Implant Dentistry#Periodontists#Dental Anxiety#Soothe Dental Fears#Oral Health Treatments#Patient Experience#Streamlined Care#Multiple Treatments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Connecticut Businesswestfaironline.com

LI firm acquires PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester

Scarsdale-based PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester has been acquired by Professional Physical Therapy of Melville, New York, for an undisclosed sum. Professional Physical Therapy provides outpatient rehabilitation services with locations in five states. The company has 15 offices in Westchester and five in Fairfield County. Tim Tyler, who founded...
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Litchfield County boom: Pandemic brings surge of new residents - especially Brooklynites

“First people started with rentals,” William Raveis real estate agent Stacey Matthews said. “It was just a mad dash for rentals last March and April, and then it quickly changed over to people wanting to buy…People had locked up short-term rentals and then realized they loved it here and everyone's telling their friends and it just kind of spread.”
Connecticut Governmentthemonroesun.com

COVID-19 update: Monroe downgraded to yellow alert status

MONROE, CT — Monroe now has yellow alert status on the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s color coded map. It is the lowest alert, for municipalities with 5-9 daily cases per 100,000. The next highest alerts are orange and red. “As of yesterday’s report, Monroe has had 1,401 cases and...
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
i95 ROCK

Danbury Farmers’ Market Bolstered By Fairfield County Agency Grant

The Danbury's Farmers' Market is stronger today than it was yesterday thanks to a grant from the Fairfield County Community Foundation. According to a press release issued by City Center on Wednesday (5/12/21), the agency recently gave the Farmers' Market $13,250. That money will allow the Farmers' Market to continue getting healthy food to families who may have difficulty accessing it.
Connecticut BusinessStamford Advocate

Pest Control Service in Monroe GA Survives the COVID-19 Crisis

MONROE, Ga. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. With COVID-19 forcing businesses to close their doors and the greater population complying with stay at home policies, many establishments struggled to stay afloat without the support of customers. While there was some economic relief, many businesses were not able to recover from this global crisis.
Connecticut BusinessStamford Advocate

Advanced Periodontics Welcomes New Hygienist to Help Provide Leading Dental Implant and Gum Disease Care in Monroe, CT

Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut welcomes new hygienist Danielle to the team. With over two decades of experience working as a periodontal assistant, Danielle became passionate about periodontal work and now serves those seeking gum disease treatment or dental implants in Monroe, CT as a hygienist. Monroe,...
Connecticut Governmentthemonroesun.com

Monroe now averages less than 3 new COVID-19 cases per day

MONROE, CT — Monroe’s two-week rolling COVID-19 case rate dropped again. Now the town averages less-than-three new cases per day. “Our two-week case rate is 15 cases per 100,000 population,” First Selectman Ken Kellogg said in his weekly update on the pandemic Friday. “As of yesterday’s report, Monroe has had 1,397 cases and 14 deaths since the start of the pandemic.”