The Periodontists at Advanced Periodontics Attend Retreat to Improve Efficiency in Streamlining Dental Implants in Monroe, CT
The periodontists at Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut held a staff retreat to improve efficiency in streamlining. This team attends retreats quarterly to consistently improve the level of care they provide, whether treating gum disease, performing periodontal maintenance, or placing dental implants in Monroe, CT. Monroe, CT...www.stamfordadvocate.com