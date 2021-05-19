newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Government

Executive Order No. 1 Action #15: Alternatives to Police Response

By Hannah Garty
Posted by 
Syracuse, New York
Syracuse, New York
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3nf6_0a4f9f4C00

The Syracuse Police Department has a signed memorandum of understanding with Liberty resources for on scene mobile crisis team support for persons in crisis calls for service. All SPD personnel have been advised that requests for Liberty Resources’ mobile crisis team should be made through the Onondaga County Department of Emergency Communications (911 Center) so that the request is memorialized in the notes of the call. When 911 contacts Liberty Resources and requests the mobil crisis team, it provides the team’s lead with a brief summary of the call, location of the call and name and contact information for the SPD supervisor on scene. Liberty communicates with the SPD supervisor to receive any other critical information related to the call and to coordinate the mobile crisis team’s response to the scene.

Both SPD officers and supervisors; and Liberty Resources personnel on the scene effectively communicate with each other to determine the various components involved with the scene; and the level of risk to safety to all parties involved. To date, once the Liberty Resources team is dispatched to the incident and on scene, SPD has taken a supportive role to the mobile crisis team’s intervention related to the individual in need..

Since April 13, 2021, the Deputy Mayor has convened regular meetings of a stakeholder workgroup consisting of:

  • City of Syracuse staff
  • Onondaga County: Department of Mental Health, 911 Center and Sheriff’s Office
  • Syracuse Police Department
  • Syracuse Fire Department
  • Town of Manlius Police Department
  • Town of Dewitt Police Department
  • Liberty Resources
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP)
  • Contact Community Services
  • Center for Court Innovation

The purpose of the workgroup is to establish a Diversionary Response Model to address persons in mental health crisis while reducing the need for police intervention. This We are pursuing multiple parallel paths:

  1. Creating and deploying a response model, with a targeted implementation during the third quarter of 2021
  1. Create a centralized system which ensures efficient communication between partners and effective service delivery to the person in crisis.
  1. Create a post-crisis mechanism that will assist in identifying potential causes of crisis and support to aid in alleviating future crisis incidents.

This initial group has been established to identify and analyze data related to police involved calls to an incident involving a person in a mental health crisis. It is important to understand the scope of the issue and volume of calls in order to adequately establish an effective system of response. In conjunction with data analysis, the workgroup will establish the baseline needs of a response system. The group will be expanded to include additional community stakeholders engaged in initiatives specific to mental health services and support in diverse communities. The formation of a Diversional Response Model will continue through the 3rd quarter of 2021 with continued assessment of progress as the fourth quarter of the year approaches.

Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York

6
Followers
262
Post
756
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse is a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populous city in the state of New York following New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers. At the 2010 census, the city population was 145,252, and its metropolitan area had a population of 662,577. It is the economic and educational hub of Central New York, a region with over one million inhabitants. Syracuse is also well-provided with convention sites, with a downtown convention complex. Syracuse was named after the classical Greek city Syracuse (Siracusa in Italian), a city on the eastern coast of the Italian island of Sicily.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Crime & Safety
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Mobile Crisis#Community Services#Emergency Services#Emergency Department#Police Service#Information Services#Health Department#Liberty Resources#Spd#Center And Sheriff#Dewitt Police Department#St Joseph#Cpep#Police Intervention#Safety#Initiatives#Efficient Communication#Continued Assessment#Data Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Corporation Counsel Kristen Smith Regarding the Columbus Monument Corporation Lawsuit

Statement by City of Syracuse Corporation Counsel Kristen Smith on State Supreme Court Lawsuit by Columbus Monument Corporation:. “The City of Syracuse will respond to the Columbus Monument Corporation’s lawsuit in court. The City has and will follow the process set forth in local and state law regarding the relocation and preservation of the statue. As we do that, we will focus on creating unity. The Mayor appointed an advisory commission last week that is representative of the community to guide the creation of a heritage park at the circle.”
GovernmentPosted by
Syracuse, New York

Mayor Walsh Appoints Surveillance Technology Work Group

Proper oversight and community input on Surveillance Technology is one of the Mayor’s key commitments in police reform and good government. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh appointed a 13-person Surveillance Technology Work Group to ensure residents have input on potential uses of surveillance technology by the City of Syracuse. Mayor Walsh committed to establishing a work group as part of his Surveillance Technology Executive Order signed in December 2020.
GovernmentPosted by
Syracuse.com

Renters rush to claim $23 million in rent help in Onondaga County before evictions begin

Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 3,000 people have asked for help with back rent since Onondaga County began accepting applications the money less than a month ago. About 3,200 tenants and landlords have put in applications for the rent help, asking for $13 million in back rent. The fund, paid for with federal American Rescue Act dollars, has about $23 million here. A recent survey found that landlords in Onondaga County are owed more than $26 million in back rent, but the number is likely several times that because only 10% of the nearly 12,000 landlords responded.
Governmentcnybj.com

Onondaga County urges businesses to complete survey about hiring challenges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County businesses are being encouraged to take a survey and answer questions about any difficulties they’re having in finding new employees. The workforce survey is available at ongoved.com, the website of the Onondaga County Office of Economic Development. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon discussed the survey...
Governmenturbancny.com

Statement by City of Syracuse Corporation Counsel Kristen Smith on State Supreme Court Lawsuit by Columbus Monument Corporation:

“The City of Syracuse will respond to the Columbus Monument Corporation’s lawsuit in court. The City has and will follow the process set forth in local and state law regarding the relocation and preservation of the statue. As we do that, we will focus on creating unity. The Mayor appointed an advisory commission last week that is representative of the community to guide the creation of a heritage park at the circle.”
GovernmentObserver-Dispatch

Oneida, Onondaga county leaders urged Cuomo to follow CDC on masks

Oneida and Onondaga county executives released a joint statement Monday – joining other leaders across the state – urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to accept Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines regarding masks for vaccinated individuals, according to social media posts. Cuomo on Monday – shortly after the county executives pleas...
Governmentcnycentral.com

Syracuse City Hall reopens to the public Monday with some changes

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse City Hall will reopen to the public Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The opening will come with improvements for the community, according to the City. Located at 233 E. Washington Street, City Hall will reopen with a...
Governmentcnycentral.com

Onondaga County Sheriff's Office celebrates K9 Drago's retirement after 7 years of service

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — K9 Drago is retiring after seven years of service for the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office. K9 Drago was responsible for more than two dozen criminal apprehensions, he has located multiple lost or missing people, he conducted hundreds of explosive sweeps including many at the Amphitheatre and other large events, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.
Crime & Safetyhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Governmentcnycentral.com

Madison County seeing "second pandemic" as mental health issues rise

Mental health calls in Madison County have increased because of the pandemic. Madison County, New York — We're continuing to look at mental health in our Central New York community. We've brought you insight from Onondaga County leaders and superintendents, and outlined the money they're spending and ways they're tackling...
Governmenttribuneledgernews.com

Having trouble hiring? Onondaga County wants to hear from businesses

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is asking local businesses that are having trouble hiring to fill out a survey to explore ways to tackle the issue. “We’re very concerned with getting people back to work,” County Executive Ryan McMahon said. The goal is to see what’s happening in different industries,...
Governmentwrvo.org

Onondaga County reacts to new CDC mask-wearing guidance

Onondaga County officials are reviewing the details of new mask-wearing guidance released Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but they expect the county will follow the new recommendations. The CDC announced that adults who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume activities in outdoor and most...
Governmentcnycentral.com

Onondaga County will adopt CDC's new masking guidance, McMahon says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County will adopt the latest masking guidance from the CDC, County Executive Ryan McMahon said during a press briefing Thursday. The guidance relaxes masking recommendations indoors for fully vaccinated people. The organization previously said fully vaccinated people could go without a mask outdoors, except in large crowds. The new guidance also relaxes those outdoor masking guidelines.