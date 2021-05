Migrants and asylum seekers are seen after spending the night in one of the car lanes off the San Ysidro Crossing Port on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana on April 24, 2021. A group of migrants asked U.S. migration authorities to allow them to start their migration process and decided to stay at the crossing port to pressure for a solution to their situation. // AFP via Getty Images, Guillermo Arias.