The Autrey Mill Middle School Science Olympiad team participated in the state science competition at the University of Georgia last weekend cinching. The AMMS team, led by Science teacher Kayla Garner, consisted of 30 dedicated students in grades six through eight. Garner had this to say, “Our Science Olympiad students have done fabulously in their individual events: despite the unique challenges this academic year has presented. I appreciate our students’ flexibility and patience as Science Olympiad competed virtually for the first time. Students were able to quickly troubleshoot any technical issues that occurred during testing and devoted a great deal of time each week to prepare for the events.”