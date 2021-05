In their final regular season home game of the season, the Washington boys’ soccer team could not capture a season sweep of Fairfield by falling to the Trojans 4-1. The Demons got out to a strong start when senior Zac Stout found the back of the net for the 29th time in his career to tie the highest mark in school history. Fairfield (7-3) was able to tie it at half and quickly scored out of the break with insurance tallies late to secure the win. Cole Anderson kept the orange and black in it with 22 saves in goal. Head Coach Sally Hart tells KCII Sports what the difference was in the game. “I think we came out slow and let the ball bounce too much. We were reacting to them instead of trying to control the pace of the game. One bright spot was we scored first which hasn’t happened in awhile.”