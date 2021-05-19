Culture Amp and LifeLabs Learning partner to give managers the skills to drive positive behavior change at work

The concept of change management incorporates aspects of both general business competency and interpersonal management competency. It refers to the “planning and coordinating logistics in a flexible, efficient and cost-effective manner” (McLagan & Suhadolnik, 1989, p. 36). Successful management in reaction to accelerated change requires such continuous flexibility and responsiveness. In the modern workplace it has become cliche that the only aspect that remains constant is change. In order to remain competitive, organizations must embrace change as a business opportunity so that it may be managed easily and capitalized upon immediately. However, most people actively resist change largely because it interferes with one’s sense of coherence.