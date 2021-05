Since my 2019 iMac has 2 40Gb TB3/USB-C ports…does anybody know if daisy chaining a TB3 OWC raid and a USB-C drive off a single port will slow either drive’s performance down. The RAID only does about 250MB/s according to BlackMagic disk speed test which is well below the 1500MB/s they claim on their web site…and I have no idea why that is. However, 250 MB/s is about 2000 Mb/s so adding the USB-C throughout to that is still well below the TB3 limit…unless the mix of USB and TB on a daisy chain slows things down…in which case I can put a USB-C hub on the second port and separate them.